Now4real, the enabler of Instant Communities on websites, named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor™

MILAN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now4real, the enabler of Instant Communities, announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, based on the report "Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms." [1]

According to Gartner, "Cool Vendors focuses on lesser-known emerging vendors or service providers that offer unique solutions. Cool Vendors are innovative, impactful and intriguing."

The report states: "In the hybrid world, enterprises also wish to leverage the power of virtual forums and group chats for their platforms. These features help enterprises build stronger communities and grow them faster."

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Alessandro Alinone, founder and CEO of Now4real. "We have introduced a new paradigm for websites, known as Instant Communities. Visitors simultaneously viewing the same web page instantly form a community. Prior to Now4real, they had no means of interaction. With Now4real, presence indicators and group chats create a virtual meeting place effortlessly on any web page. This leads to increased user engagement, more time spent on pages, increased conversions, and reduced reliance on external social media."

"The Instant Communities Manifesto" has been published, outlining the principles and philosophy behind this new technology. It is accessible at https://now4real.com/manifesto/ .

Now4real enables the seamless exchange of real-time data through the cloud. This is achieved through an event-driven architecture based on Lightstreamer, an event broker utilized by organizations such as NASA, Morgan Stanley, and Sony. Lightstreamer connects to other event brokers and data sources, such as Kafka, and efficiently transmits data through the Internet, leveraging its unique intelligent streaming capabilities.

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms," Pankil Sheth, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, Ajit Patankar, 5 September 2023. GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Now4real

Now4real enables people to connect with others browsing the same websites in real time, fostering instant communities . The goal is to create a more engaging user experience across different sites. With Now4real, users can discover people on the same webpage and instantly engage in conversations. The service is designed to be user-friendly, reliable, and secure, with a strong emphasis on privacy. Now4real simplifies the technical aspects, offering an intuitive widget and a developer-friendly API. With Now4real, websites can become vibrant centers of social interaction, without the need for external social media. Learn more at now4real.com .

