Houston Housing Authority Partners with Cardiac Solutions to Pioneer Life-Saving Initiative: Install AEDs in All Public Housing Complexes

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) and Cardiac Solutions have partnered to achieve a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first housing agency in North America to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) with LUCAS compression devices and AED Sentinel camera remote monitoring for all AEDs in all of its public housing complexes. This strategic initiative aims to enhance emergency response capabilities, specifically targeting Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) incidents, the leading cause of death in the United States.

HHA President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. (left) and Cardiac Solutions CEO Jon Seale(Photo: HHA) (PRNewswire)

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the chances of survival significantly increase when bystanders perform CPR and defibrillation before first responders arrive on the scene. SCA occurs approximately once every 34 seconds in the United States, making it imperative to have life-saving equipment readily available in public spaces.

"Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a silent and swift killer, and our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents led us to take this proactive step," said David A. Northern, Sr., President and CEO of the Houston Housing Authority. "By installing AEDs in all our public housing complexes, we are empowering our communities and enhancing our emergency response capabilities to save lives."

LaRence Snowden, HHA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, adds, "This groundbreaking initiative aligns with our commitment to providing a secure living environment. This positions HHA as a leader in proactive community welfare initiatives, setting a precedent for housing agencies across North America."

Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions, expressed his support for the HHA's initiative: "The Houston Housing Authority's commitment to safety and readiness is commendable. Equipping public spaces with AEDs, LUCAS devices, and AED Sentinel remote monitoring is a crucial step in improving survival rates during cardiac emergencies. We are proud to collaborate with HHA on this life-saving endeavor."

The partnership also addresses the HHA's experience with two significant incidents since March 2023, where the lack of immediate medical assistance devices and training hindered the response to medical emergencies. The HHA recognizes the critical importance of swift and effective intervention in such situations, and this initiative is a direct response to bridge this gap.

In addition to installing AEDs, the HHA emphasizes the importance of ongoing training for staff and residents. This training ensures that individuals are well-equipped to provide immediate assistance during a cardiac emergency, aligning with industry standards and recommendations.

About HHA:

The Houston Housing Authority provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 19,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and 5,212 families living in 24 public housing and tax credit developments. There are over 25,000 nonfederal units, with over 13,000 of those units designated for affordable housing. To learn more, visit www.housingforhouston.com.

About Cardiac Solutions:

The mission of Cardiac Solutions, a world leader in public access defibrillator programs, is to advance the deployment of life-saving defibrillation therapy for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest in nontraditional areas of care. Cardiac Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of AED program solutions that include planning, design, implementation, administration, medical oversight, training, and management through a single point of contact. To learn more, visit www.cardiac-solutions.net.

About Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA):

Sudden Cardiac Arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood to the rest of the body, including the brain, causing the victim to lose consciousness rapidly. CPR alone cannot restart the heart, and the American Heart Association recommends defibrillation within three minutes for the best outcome.

