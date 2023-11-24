Solar technology promotes global energy equity, says LONGi founder & president Li Zhenguo at APEC CEO Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 APEC CEO Summit was held on November 15 at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco, California. Leaders including Li Zhenguo, founder & president of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, and Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, and Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations, The World Bank, met the audience and talked about the international equity driven by sustainable energy.

As the highest level summit for APEC economic leaders to discuss important affairs in the Asia-Pacific region, the APEC CEO Summit aims to promote trade liberalization and economic cooperation, and provide an important platform for dialogue and exchange between economies leaders and the business community. This year's summit brings entrepreneurs and thought leaders together to discuss strategies and solutions to the economic, environmental, and societal challenges the countries surrounding the Pacific Rim are encountering for.

Currently, even though the sun shines everywhere, 80% of the world's energy is consumed by just 20% of the population, nearly 11% of people have no access to electricity and one-third of the population has no access to clean energy for cooking. The issue of energy poverty directly affects the local economic development and the improvement of people's life quality.

Li Zhenguo said that the sunlight is evenly distributed on the earth and inexhaustible, which contributes to energy equity, security and environmental sustainability. Through the efforts and technological progress of the past decade or so, photovoltaic has developed into the most economical source of electricity in most countries and regions around the world.

During the conversation, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber mentioned that the climate change is a collective action, as President Li Zhenguo said, reducing costs and increasing efficiency will not only benefit China, but also benefit the whole world. Although each country has different problems and challenges, the environment is shared by everyone, and all green transformation solutions must come together to fully promote global green transformation.

Li Zhenguo further highlighted that China provided over 80% of photovoltaic modules for global clean energy development, in order to calculate based on the power consumption of 0.4 kWh per watt, the installed module capacity in 2023 is expected to be 400GW with power consumption of 160 billion kWh, equivalent to the power generation of 20 nuclear power plants, which is a huge figure. Photovoltaic products manufactured in China have made great contributions to global energy transition and sustainable development.

In 2018, LONGi proposed the concept of "Solar for Solar" at the 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24), which means "manufacturing clean energy with clean energy". While creating low-cost clean energy for the world and promoting energy equity, LONGi actively practices the concept of green and low-carbon production and manufacturing, and collaborates with suppliers to promote the construction of green supply chains through practical actions.

Li Zhenguo said that ensuring a livable planet in the future is our shared responsibility. In the context of the current global dual crises of energy and climate, moving towards a just energy transition and sustainable future is essential for all.

