Work Together to Create Value for Customers

Shandong Heavy Industry Group Global Partner Conference and New Product Exhibition Held in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, local time, Shandong Heavy Industry Group's global Partner Conference and New Product Exhibition was held in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, UAE. 570 dealers and major customers from more than 70 countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, South Asia and other regions participated.

Dubai has unique geographical advantages. It is the first choice for Shandong Heavy Industry Group to gather strength and deepen the development for Middle East and Africa market, and is also the second stop for Shandong Heavy Industry Global Partner Conference. The Conference aims to work with partners to explore new paths for international cooperation, create a new platform for regional win-win cooperation, and open up new space for future development.

Shandong Heavy Industry Group, headquartered in Jinan, China, is a global industrial equipment group with annual revenue of 72 billion US dollars. It owns Weichai Power, Sinotruk, Shacman, Lovol Intelligent Agriculture, Shantui Construction Machinery, Zhongtong Bus, Ferretti, KION, Linde Hydraulics, Dematic, PSI, Baudouin and other well-known brands, and has 14 stocks from 12 listed companies. The main business covers powertrain systems, commercial vehicles, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, intelligent logistics and marine mobility. It has set up science and technology innovation centers in more than 10 countries in the world to provide products and service solutions for more than 150 countries and regions. Heavy-duty engines, heavy-duty transmissions, heavy-duty trucks, industrial forklifts, luxury yachts and other products lead the world in technology and sales.

In recent years, Shandong Heavy Industry Group has continued to increase its investment in the Middle East market, and invested in Dubai to establish its Middle East Operation Center integrating product display, warehousing and logistics, after-sale service, gen-set testing, and training support. At present, Shandong Heavy Industry is planning to build regional operation centers in Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America and other places, link up with the world's leading dealer partners, and strive to build a unified service platform for the whole Group, and synchronize the layout of local manufacturing and financial support to build a complete global market service support system.

During the event, the New Product Exhibition of Shandong Heavy Industry Group was held at the same time, and more than 10 ownership enterprises of Shandong Heavy Industry Group brought their popular products and the latest technologies. The event focused on promoting the popular products in the field of high-end heavy-duty trucks, buses, gen-sets, new energy power and other fields within the Group, as well as the collaborative research and development technology with unique international competitive advantages. The companies can customize a full range of integrated product portfolio solutions for global customers in multiple scenarios and individual needs to create maximum value for customers.

There is an Arabic proverb, "Words are the leaf, and actions are the fruit." Shandong Heavy Industry Group will join hands with global partners and move forward side by side, take root in local operations, develop markets, expand brand effect, and jointly create a new model of international win-win. More beautiful fruits would be born around the world through practical cooperation, and we will join hands to sail to a better future!

