EY announces alliance with Aspen Technology to support clients' sustainability initiatives, improve manufacturing operations and modernize utility grids

Combined capabilities drive production performance, energy efficiency and emissions management, supporting utility grid orchestration across industries

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The alliance will help clients in industrial and energy markets meet the demand for resources while also achieving sustainability targets across industries, including power and utilities, oil and gas, chemicals and advanced materials, industrial products, and mining and metals sectors.

The alliance combines EY technology and services with AspenTech's solutions for optimizing supply chains, improving asset lifecycles, tax capabilities, managing emissions reduction and energy efficiency, and supporting utility grid orchestration. With this full suite of capabilities, organizations can quickly and effectively navigate the energy transition and embrace the rise of renewable energy, while increasing operational profitability, modernizing grid management and reducing their carbon footprint.

Sam Johnson, EY Americas Vice Chair, Markets and Accounts, says:

"The EY–AspenTech Alliance provides new and complementary capabilities to support businesses in meeting their value-led sustainability goals with the power of digitization. This collaboration with AspenTech will help organizations drive improved production performance, energy efficiency, and emissions management across industries."

Antonio Pietri, Chief Executive Officer, AspenTech, says:

"To help customers most effectively navigate the energy transition and the challenges of ensuring energy security, AspenTech is building an extensive ecosystem to help scale critical innovations in areas such as digital grid management. We're excited to work with EY US to help these asset-intensive industries accelerate adoption of digital solutions to achieve their sustainability, profitability and resilience goals."

