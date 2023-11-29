Wish List
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on November 30, 2023

Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City, New York on November 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
The presentation will be conducted by Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan at 12:10 PM EST and will include a discussion of Company progress on its forthcoming Co-Dx™ at-home and point-of-care PCR platform*.

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, which can be arranged via representatives of Piper Sandler.

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated test kits) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-35th-annual-healthcare-conference-in-new-york-city-on-november-30-2023-302000365.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.