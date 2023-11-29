co:collective announces Derek Newberry as Head of Organization and Culture Design Practice and Noah Salzman elevated to Senior Strategy Director to grow internal transformation practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- co:collective, a leading strategic and creative transformation consultancy for purpose-led businesses, has announced the appointment of Derek Newberry to Head of Organization and Culture Design. Noah Salzman has also been promoted to Senior Strategy Director of co:collective's Organization and Culture practice.

"Elevating Derek and Noah to lead our Organization and Culture practice represents the importance of this work in unlocking true transformation for our clients," said Rosemarie Ryan, co-founder and CEO at co:collective. "Since joining co:, Derek and Noah have helped triple revenues for this practice and expanded and diversified the team. In their new roles, they will deepen our focus on building organizations that deliver value to all stakeholders, starting with their own people. Their work has proven to be fundamental to driving business growth for the organizations we work with," Ryan added.

At co:, Derek and Noah work with organizations to undertake large-scale transformations that enable them to bring their purpose to life and achieve their strategic goals. Their work helps leaders create employee experiences that galvanize teams, design org structures that drive innovation, and foster authentic cultures that attract top talent. They have worked with leading organizations across a range of sectors including American Express, Moody's, IBM, LinkedIn, Chewy, Travelers, Pfizer, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Under Armour, among others.

"At a time of escalating uncertainty, it's more important than ever for organizations to build stronger connections to their employees and their customers," said Derek Newberry, Head of Organization and Culture at co:collective. "I am thrilled to lead a practice that is dedicated to building thriving organizations that inspire deep commitment and engagement with their stakeholders, inside and out."

Salzman added, "We've seen how powerful a multidisciplinary and co-creative approach can be for transforming organizations. I'm excited to continue partnering with Derek, our team, and our clients to build the next generation of generative organizations."

Derek Newberry

Derek is an organizational anthropologist who helps businesses leverage the power of culture to drive engagement and achieve their strategic goals. In addition to his leadership role at co:collective, Derek also affiliated faculty in liberal and professional studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology. He delivers workshops on leadership influence, team-building and culture change at the Wharton School's Aresty Institute for Executive Education. Derek is co-author of The Culture Puzzle: Harnessing the Forces that Drive Your Organization's Success (Berrett-Koehler) and Committed Teams: Three Steps to Inspiring Passion and Performance (Wiley Press), a Soundview Best Business Book. He lives in Manhattan, NY with his wife and two daughters.

Noah Salzman

Noah Salzman is a Senior Strategy Director who leads transformation initiatives at co:collective. A hybrid business strategist and organizational designer, Noah helps leaders identify their vision and chart a path toward it. Noah takes a systems-level approach, architecting strategies, structures, and ways of working that foster innovation and equity at every level. His work with leading businesses and nonprofits has helped leaders tackle systemic challenges (see: climate change, the future of work, the circular economy, workplace equity), resulting in stronger performance and more enriching cultures. He lives in Brooklyn with his partner and dog.

About co:collective

co: is an independent creative and strategic transformation partner for purpose-led businesses. We believe today's most successful organizations infuse their purpose into everything they do to generate more value, for more people, more sustainably. We call businesses that operate this way generative.

At co:collective we design brands, experiences, and organizations in order to transform who they are, what they do, and how they show up in the world. We lead businesses through this transformation so they can unlock more possibilities for themselves and the stakeholders they serve.

Since our founding in 2010, co: has helped hundreds of businesses uncover their purpose and learn how to live it – from Fortune 50 brands and beloved consumer icons to community-based non-profits, innovative startups and beyond.

