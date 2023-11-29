Consumers Loyal to Brands That Offer Events in Exchange for Rewards Points

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands' ongoing desire for loyal customers and working Americans' desire for in-person experiences have a growing commonality: live events.

The Value of Live Events in Consumer Loyalty (PRNewswire)

New research from The Harris Poll on behalf of TFL surveyed 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+ to understand why the demand for live events is so high and how brands can capitalize on it.

The survey found that most Americans attending live events want more than just a night out – four in five (82%) Americans agree that they experience at least one benefit from attending live events.

- 56% say it gives them something to look forward to.

- 52% say it helps them live in the moment.

- 51% agree that live events give them a break from their day-to-day routine.

- 40% agree it relieves their stress.

- 32% say it makes them feel connected to others.

- 23% of respondents agree that it gives them excitement from sharing on social media – including 37% of Millennials.

The majority of Americans (64%) even say they want to attend more live events in the next year, with the average American wanting to attend 11 more – the biggest reason being they feel a greater need to unwind/release stress (55%).

Despite the high interest in attending more events, seven in 10 (68%) Americans say they've missed seeing their favorite artist/sports team before because of the ticket's high price, with 63% agreeing that they can't afford to see as many live events as they'd like to. Another 67% say scoring tickets for live events is an exhausting maze to navigate.

That leaves brands with a major opportunity.

Brands' Benefits

If consumers were allowed to use a brand's loyalty or rewards points to pay for live event tickets, three in four (74%) Americans say they would attend more live events, with the average American attending nine more if they could use loyalty or rewards points.

Consumers aren't the only ones benefiting from filling the hole. If a brand allowed customers to use their loyalty points for live event ticket purchases:

- 64% of Americans would recommend that brand to others.

- 63% would use that brand instead of a competitor.

- 62% would spend more money with that brand.

- 61% would think more highly of that brand.

Live Events > Other Rewards

While there are other options to reward loyal customers, nothing compares to live events for most Americans.

Three in four (72%) agree that "the memories I have from live events outlast the memories I have from things I bought" and that "live events make me feel like I'm living my best life." These sentiments are especially true among Millennials (81% and 82%, respectively).

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TFL from September 1 to September 11, 2023, surveying 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+. These employees work in industries ranging from financial services to retail and CPG to healthcare to education and more, and work for companies ranging from small (<150) to very large (5,000+).

The data have been weighted to the population of the U.S. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, abigail.gentrup@tflgroup.com

TFL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TFL