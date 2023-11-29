Magellan Medicaid Administration Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) and Magellan Rx announced today that Magellan Medicaid Administration, LLC (MMA), the organization's state government pharmacy benefit administration (PBA) solution, has earned ISO 9001:2015 recertification for the design and delivery of pharmacy benefit administration for government contracts.

"Earning and maintaining ISO certification marks another key triumph in our proven track record of providing the highest level of quality and service to our state government clients," said Meredith Delk, senior vice president and general manager, state government solutions, Magellan Rx. "While it's rewarding to be recognized, we will not rest on this achievement. Rather, we are entrusted to continuously improve the processes our clients rely upon to meet their evolving needs."

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001:2015 certification standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

Prime and Magellan Rx have come together to create a next-generation pharmacy solutions company offering a flexible partnership that puts state customers and their members first, delivering quality and savings. And, drawing from its experience working closely with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on outcomes-based contracting models, MMA offers states value-based solutions with the goal of improving patient care by linking positive health outcomes with cost-effectiveness.

Delk added, "MMA is an industry leader in Medicaid pharmacy programs and delivers a best-in-class health care experience for our state partners. We understand states' unique needs and customize our solutions to serve customers and help beneficiaries impacted by poverty to ultimately live healthier lives."

Magellan Medicaid Administration has over 39 years of PBA experience and currently services programs for 28 states and the District of Columbia. The ISO 9001:2015 certification covers all MMA clients and locations and is internationally recognized across all industries.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management LLC, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

