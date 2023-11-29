REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A MOST INNOVATIVE FRANCHISE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, has once again been named a Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Since its founding in 2005, Realty ONE Group has been known for disrupting the real estate industry with an agent-first focus, innovating its dynamic brand, business coaching and proprietary tech platforms all to help real estate professionals achieve greater success faster.

"Realty ONE Group keeps innovating every aspect of our business coaching programs, our proprietary tech named zONE and our awesome COOLTURE to further the success of our real estate professionals," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We continue to educate and develop our REALTORS® so they understand their value and offer the best service to their clients."

Through a broad-based survey conducted by Franchise Business Review, Franchise owners were asked about their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand and the likelihood to recommend it to others. Realty ONE Group had top scores on the survey which once again landed them on the list.

"Each of the companies on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy," Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review, said in a company statement.

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

