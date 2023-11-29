Turning Rock Partners Appoints Ahmad to President

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, has appointed Partner and Chief Operating Officer Saba Ahmad to the newly created role of President.

Her skills, intelligence and insights make her the perfect person to become the firm's President.

At Turning Rock, Ms. Ahmad oversees business operations and firm infrastructure and will spend time in her new role enhancing internal processes, procedures and systems to drive enhancements across the platform.

"Saba is one of the firm's founding partners," said Turning Rock's CEO and Managing Partner Maggie Arvedlund. "Her skills, intelligence and insights make her the perfect person to become the firm's President."

Turning Rock is a majority woman-owned business, which continues to be owned and operated by its founder and founding partners.

"I am honored to take on this new role on behalf of Turning Rock,' said Ms. Ahmad. "We are proud of the growth and development of our firm since our launch, and I look forward to helping the firm as we continue to scale up and expand."

