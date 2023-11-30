CABIO unveils NeoHMOs™ series at FIE 2023, targeting growing global demand for infant formula

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi Europe & Hi 2023 (FIE 2023), the annual European trade show for natural and healthy food and beverage ingredients, is being held in Frankfurt between November 28 and 30, 2023. Over the past 26 years, cumulative visitor count of the prestigious Fi Europe has surpassed 500,000 person/times. As a trusted provider of premium functional ingredients and innovative solutions catering to global customers, CABIO has always participated actively in this industry event to share our cutting-edge research and innovation achievements with worldwide consumers and industry peers.

This year, CABIO unveiled an exciting new product range, NeoHMOs™, at the FIE 2023. Our team's successful development and production of various physiologically active human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) caters to the ever-increasing consumer demand for natural and high-quality products. By employing synthetic biology technology, we have implemented a rational design and control process for HMOs, effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption during production, and ensuring an eco-friendly manufacturing process. Moving forward, CABIO will remain committed to the research and production of HMOs, aiming to diversify their applications in the end market and provide a wider range of healthy choices for individuals across different age groups, including infants and adults.

As a core supplier in the global infant formula supply chain, CABIO is committed to upholding its heartwarming corporate philosophy that "behind every can of formula lies a baby", a value that has been cherished from the very beginning of our journey. We consistently maintain world-class standards in food safety and supply chain management, enabling us to provide high-quality functional nutritional products and diversified solutions to our customers in China and beyond.

At the FIE 2023, CABIO unveiled a wide range of products -- arachidonic acid (ARA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), sialic acid (SA), β-Carotene, etc. as well as the NeoHMOs™ family, including 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), 3-Fucosyllactose (3'-FL), lacto-N-tetraose (LNT), lacto-N-neo-tetraose (LNnT), 3'-sialic lactose (3'-SL), and 6'-sialic lactose (6'-SL).

With an unwavering commitment to the brand philosophy that "biotechnology nourishes life", CABIO strives to deliver premium products and innovative solutions to customers in the fields of human nutrition, animal nutrition, cosmetics, and personal care. Our vision is to become a global leader in biotechnology, empowering and enriching lives through nutrition and health.

About Us

Established in September 2004, CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. ("CABIO" for short) (SSES: 688089) is a high-tech company founded on biotechnology.

Since initial public offering, CABIO has actively embraced the field of synthetic biology, having established dedicated laboratories and initiated an array of forward-thinking and market-driven research projects. With our synthetic biology platform as the foundation, we have proactively expanded our product portfolio and industry presence, driving the development of new products and fostering the growth of our business. Our commitment lies in leveraging biotechnology to empower life nutrition and health.

