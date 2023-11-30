DuPont Achieves Major Decarbonization Milestone Through Full Conversion to Low-GWP Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation

Featuring a 94% reduction in embodied carbon, Low-GWP Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation – winner of the 2023 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Sustainability Leadership Award – is now available across North America.



WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced all sites in North America manufacturing Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation now produce a low global warming potential (GWP) formulation, reducing the embodied carbon by 94%, and identifiable with a shift from the original blue to the new grey color. This new insulation maintains the Styrofoam™ Brand XPS trusted moisture resistance and thermal performance criteria demanded by the market. In addition to delivering significantly lower embodied carbon, this new Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation offers a wide range of benefits to customers, including LEED v4.1 LCA Optimization credit.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

"I'm incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to this remarkable milestone," said Tim Lacey, Global Vice President & General Manager of DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design. "This award-winning product embodies the spirit of innovation. Our collective efforts have significantly decarbonized our Styrofoam™ portfolio, enabling us to better support our customers and communities while taking care of our planet."

Rooted in over 80 years of technical innovation, the new low-GWP Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation continues to build on its strengths. Already made with 100% renewable electricity1 and a zero-ozone-depletion formula, it continues to feature a minimum R-value of R-5 per inch of thickness, for long-term thermal performance.

Certifications and key highlights for the new formulation include:

In addition, the new formulation has already garnered awards for sustainable innovation, including the 2023 American Chemistry Council Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category . Styrofoam™ Brand Plazamate™ XR insulation, which features the low-GWP formulation and offers the highest thermal resistance per inch of any XPS roofing insulation, also received a 2023 R&D 100 Award.

"The building and construction industry must play an outsized role in reducing GHG emissions at a pace fast enough to keep warming within +1.5°C. Whole life carbon – encompassing both embodied and operational carbon, must be addressed to achieve the necessary reductions," said Shawn Hunter, Global Sustainability Director of DuPont Performance Building Solutions. "This innovation embodies the spirit of action that we're seeing today as world leaders gather at COP28 to drive a stronger commitment to decarbonization. By completing this conversion, our team achieved a major milestone in the history of Styrofoam™, significantly reducing embodied carbon while maintaining high-performance levels, and supporting the necessary transition to net-zero buildings."

DuPont recognizes the importance of achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the built environment to manage the climate crisis and believes that all buildings play a critical role in mitigating and adapting to climate change. The transition to low-GWP Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation supports the DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design business goal to achieve a 75% reduction in GHG emissions from its operations by 2030 (using 2019 levels as a baseline).

This product innovation milestone has also helped DuPont strengthen its climate goals, which were updated earlier this year. After surpassing its goal of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions eight years ahead of schedule, the company has set more ambitious targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The new targets include a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (using 2019 levels as a baseline), along with a Scope 3 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25% in absolute Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life treatment of sold products by 2030 (using a 2020 baseline year).

To view previous communications and learn more about new low-GWP Styrofoam™ Brand XPS Insulation products available throughout North America, DuPont's conversion program and commitment to sustainability, please visit the Product Resources section and other areas of beyondblue.dupont.com.

1 We have purchased Renewable Energy Credits to offset our electricity usage since 2016 for select brands. Starting in 2020, we offset our full in-house manufacturing electricity usage for brands in North America.

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions

DuPont Performance Building Solutions is a global innovation leader in the building and construction industry, providing products and materials for all six sides of the building envelope. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water & Protection is a global leader in delivering innovation for life's essential needs in water, shelter and safety, enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands that include Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Great Stuff™, Styrofoam™ and FilmTec®.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

