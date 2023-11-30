National Work Readiness Council Names Reecie Stagnolia Executive Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Work Readiness Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Reecie Stagnolia as the new Executive Director. Mr. Stagnolia has been involved in the NWRC for many years, including as a member of the Advisory Council since 2021, and will begin his role as Executive Director effective January 1, 2024, taking the place of the long-term Executive Director Joe Mizereck, who is retiring but has agreed to continue as an active member of the Council. "We are thrilled to have Mr. Stagnolia taking on this role," said Mr. Mizereck. "He is an experienced leader who has dedicated his career to adult education and work readiness, and we are excited to see what the Council will accomplish under his leadership."

Reecie Stagnolia joined the Advisory Council in 2021 as the NWRC voice for adult education. Mr. Stagnolia has previously served two different terms as Chairman of the National Association of State Directors of Adult Education (NASDAE), four two-year terms on the Board of Directors, and 18 years on the Policy and Strategic Partnerships Committee. He simultaneously served 27 years in leadership roles with the Kentucky Adult Education System. During his leadership, 220,000 Kentuckians earned a high school equivalency/GED® and 1.2 million received academic instruction and workforce preparation. Mr. Stagnolia continues to consult nationally on adult education policy, programs, and funding.

"For the sake of our nation's global competitiveness, our adult education and workforce development systems must take our students further faster," said Mr. Stagnolia. "It's imperative that we are flexible, nimble, and responsive to our employers, our partners, and moreover our students. We must address the challenges of America's competitive skills crisis with a laser focus and sense of urgency. The NWRC stands ready to be a partner in championing this all-important work."

As the Council Executive Director, Mr. Stagnolia will carry out the Council's goals of generating awareness amongst the adult education and workforce development fields and collaborating with organizations in those fields, as well as working with government agencies and state chambers of commerce to further workforce education initiatives. "Mr. Stagnolia will be a highly valuable addition to the Board of Directors," said Karen Coleman, a former member of the Board of Directors and current member of the Advisory Council. "I look forward to working with him and combining our expertise and adult education and workforce development to advance the Council's mission."

About the National Work Readiness Council

The National Work Readiness Council is a national nonprofit workforce development, training, and advocacy organization formed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce whose focus is defining the skills needed by workers across all industries to ensure that the workforce is equipped with the necessary knowledge and abilities to meet the demands of the ever-changing job market. The National Work Readiness Council seeks to identify skill gaps and partner with educational training providers to bridge those gaps. To learn more, please visit www.nwrc.org.

