Nichole Warwick Appointed as Executive Director of Blue Zones Project Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Project Petaluma is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nichole Warwick as its Executive Director. In this role, Warwick is leading the rollout and implementation of Blue Zones Project, a community-led well-being initiative focused on transforming the environments where people live, work, learn, and play.

Warwick, a passionate advocate for the power of belonging to effect positive social change, brings to the project deep experience as a community leader within environmental and human rights arenas. Her inclusive engagement approach to organizing people toward a common cause has produced sustainable systems change across public, educational, and non-profit sectors. Warwick previously led organizations and significant initiatives as Programs Manager for the Leadership Institute for Just and Resilient Communities at the Daily Acts Organization, as Co-Founder and Co-Chair for Sonoma Safe Agriculture Safe Schools, and in steering committee and board of director appointments for the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative and the Ceres Community Project. She currently serves as an Officer for the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights.

Warwick shared, "I am honored to be stewarding this community transformation project in Petaluma where we have so many heart-felt, engaged citizens who care deeply about creating healthier opportunities and environments for all. Working alongside our committed Blue Zones team, I'm humbled by the outpouring of support and community partners who advocate, innovate, and engage in the systems-level changes and initiatives necessary for greater health, well-being, and social equity. It is truly a privilege to engage in work that will meaningfully impact this community and future generations to come."

Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative designed to promote better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day. Originating from principles developed by National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author, Dan Buettner, the initiative aims to create a healthier and more vibrant community. A hit docuseries about Blue Zones and the Blue Zones Project model named Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones was recently released on Netflix.

Blue Zones Project was brought to Petaluma by Healthy Petaluma District and Foundation in April 2023 through an innovative partnership between Blue Zones, Healthy Petaluma, the City of Petaluma, and Providence Petaluma Valley Hospital.

"Launching Blue Zones Project Petaluma is an exciting milestone for Healthy Petaluma as we further our mission to improve the health and well-being of southern Sonoma County," said Ramona Faith, CEO of Healthy Petaluma. "After learning about the Blue Zones model years ago and speaking with other communities that have engaged Blue Zones, we pursued efforts to engage their team here in Petaluma, starting with a highly successful Blue Zones Assessment last year. We, along with a coalition of community partners, believe the program's evidence-based approach is a great fit to measurably improve Petaluma's well-being, resilience, and economic vitality. We also warmly welcome Nichole to lead our Blue Zones Project here in our treasured and collaborative City of Petaluma."

The official community-wide project kick-off is slated for March 2024. To learn more about Blue Zones Project Petaluma, visit bluezonesprojectpetaluma.com.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. Directly and also in partnership with Sharecare, the model has since been applied to more than 75 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

