SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS NOVEMBER 2023 SALES UP 6.4 PERCENT

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 16 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,327 vehicles sold for November 2023, a 6.4 percent increase compared with November 2022 (50,138). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 574,322, a 14.9 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"We are geared up to end the year on a high note, achieving sixteen consecutive months of sales increases and continuing to offer the safety, reliability, and adventure that customers are looking for," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "And now through Tuesday, January 2, 2024, there are even more reasons to choose Subaru thanks to our Subaru Share the Love® Event. With the help of our retailers, we're proud to be donating $300 to car buyers' choice of charity, helping them give back to deserving organizations across the country*."

Last month, Crosstrek achieved its best November ever with sales of 14,994. Forester remained the top performer by volume for the fifth month in a row with 15,089 vehicle sales and an increase of 64 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales also remained strong with 12,233 vehicles sold in November.

"Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remains high and has helped us put another month of consecutive sales growth under our belts," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Car buyers have a lot to look forward to, including the 2025 Forester which we recently debuted at the LA Auto Show. We're excited for the spring availability of that sixth-generation SUV offering the most advanced features, modern design, and improved ride comfort in its history."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,292 5,673 -24.3 % 55,547 56,724 -2.1 % BRZ 263 312 -15.7 % 3,915 3,020 29.6 % Crosstrek 14,994 12,672 18.3 % 143,394 141,651 1.2 % Forester 15,089 9,211 63.8 % 136,913 100,570 36.1 % Impreza 2,370 2,861 -17.2 % 32,196 28,351 13.6 % Legacy 1,838 2,166 -15.1 % 23,632 20,480 15.4 % Outback 12,233 15,069 -18.8 % 147,510 132,465 11.4 % Solterra 943 94 903.2 % 7,916 94 8321.3 % WRX 1,305 2,080 -37.3 % 23,299 16,466 41.5 % TOTAL 53,327 50,138 6.4 % 574,322 499,821 14.9 %

As year-end approaches, the Subaru Share the Love® Event has returned for its 16th consecutive year. The philanthropic event runs from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, at more than 630 retailers nationwide. For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any participating Subaru retailer, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of returning national charity beneficiaries; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, or the National Park Foundation, as well as more than 800 local charities.* Retailers can select up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its retailers are aiming to donate more than $285 million to national and hometown charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

