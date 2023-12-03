IDEAYA Announces Agenda for Investor R&D Day Webcast on December 4, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced agenda topics for its Investor R&D Day. The webcast event will be hosted by IDEAYA on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 am to 9:30 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The presentations by IDEAYA management and key opinion leaders will showcase scientific insights and clinical development opportunities across IDEAYA's synthetic lethality pipeline, including IDE397 (MAT2A) in Phase 2, IDE161 (PARG) in Phase 1, GSK101/IDE705 (Pol Theta Helicase) in Phase 1, and the Werner Helicase program for which an IND submission is planned for 2024. In addition, IDEAYA will highlight its next generation initiatives for MTAP-deletion, that include a wholly-owned program where a development candidate nomination is targeted in 2024 and multiple first-in-class clinical combination opportunities. The IDEAYA Investor R&D Day Webcast agenda will be the following:

Agenda Topics

­ IDEAYA Vision, Strategy and Pipeline ( Yujiro S. Hata , CEO)

­ Overview of Current Approaches at IDEAYA ( Mike White , CSO)

IDE161 Clinical Data and Program Updates ( Timothy Yap , MD Anderson) ­ IDEAYA's Multiple-Pronged Strategy ( Mike White , CSO; Darrin Beaupre , CMO)

­ Pol Theta Helicase and Werner Helicase Programs ( Ramon Kemp , GSK)

Key Opinion Leader Presenters

Timothy Yap , M.D., Associate Professor, Department for Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Director of Translational Research, Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Ramon Kemp , Ph.D., Vice President, Head, Oncology EDL, Interim Head, Oncology MDL, GSK

Investor R&D Day Webcast Presentation and Registration Information

IDEAYA's Investor R&D Day webcast presentation will be available on the company's website, at its Investor Relations portal (https://ir.ideayabio.com/) in advance of the investor webcast presentation at approximately 6:00 am ET.

Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya/.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) statements related to participation in, presentation at, and/or content of certain investor relations events, (ii) timing of an IND submission for the Werner Helicase program, and (iii) timing of development candidate nomination for next generation initiatives. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.