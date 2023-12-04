NWTN Gains Significant Attention as it Showcases Innovative Solutions at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN" or the "Company"), has made a remarkable impact in the first three days of the COP28 conference. The company's joint 150-square-meter exhibition, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and China Construction, is a beacon of innovation at Technology and Innovation Hub 2, booth No.518.

NWTN COP28 Energy and Storage (PRNewswire)

NWTN COP28 Muse (PRNewswire)

Engaging with Global Perspectives

On the first day of COP28, NWTN attracted many local UAE media outlets, underscoring its commitment to promoting passenger-centric mobility solutions and a cleaner energy ecosystem. The highlight was a special media briefing that detailed NWTN's partnerships and strategies in transforming the energy landscape.

High-Level Endorsements and Partnerships

NWTN COP28 VIP Visit (PRNewswire)

NWTN's exhibition received high-profile visits from senior representatives of MoIAT and ADDED.

NWTN previously passed the inspection of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in aid of its "Made in the Emirates" certification process. The inspection consisted of an audit of NWTN's supply chain, warehousing, production process flows, quality control and quality assurance in NWTN's assembly facility located in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi ("KEZAD"). As a result, NWTN can now label its products as "Made in the Emirates" – Rabdan One being the first new energy vehicle with this mark in the UAE.

The "Made in the Emirates" mark was launched by the MoIAT as a new quality mark for UAE-made products. The mark aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.

MoIAT plays a crucial role in supporting the UAE's ambitious target of achieving zero emissions by 2050 in several key areas: the promotion of advanced technologies; policy development and implementation; collaborations with stakeholders; encouraging research and innovation; ensuring sustainable industrial development; and education and awareness.

By focusing on these areas, MoIAT contributes significantly to the UAE's goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050, aligning industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

Additionally, an MOU previously signed with ADDED has the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the Industrial Vision 2031.

Under the terms of the MOU, NWTN has agreed to establish and construct an integrated production line, as well as to expand its factory in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in adherence to the highest international standards. The MOU also entails mutual cooperation between the parties to expedite the advancement of the modern automobile industry and transportation in Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, the MOU aims to foster an innovative community that actively contributes to automotive technology trends, while strengthening collaboration in the green economy and environmental sectors.

ADDED contributes to the UAE's zero emissions 2050 target through several initiatives and strategies, focusing on sustainable economic development. These include promoting sustainable economic growth; facilitating investments and partnerships in renewable energy and clean-tech industries; implementing green building and infrastructure standards; promoting sustainable transportation solutions; and collaborating with other government entities, international organizations, and the private sector.

In a strategic move, NWTN and AD Ports signed an MOU, focusing on logistics, local manufacturing, shipments, customs clearance, financing, and vehicle distribution. This partnership is set to facilitate NWTN's expansion in the UAE and contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi.

Innovative Exhibits and Augmented Reality Experience

The exhibition stand features an augmented reality interactive experience, guiding visitors through the clean energy value chain, from the generation of energy to the storage of energy to the utilization of energy. A standout component is the Rabdan Muse, NWTN's smart passenger vehicle, which epitomizes futuristic design, power, comfort, and a unique digital infotainment system focused on passenger-centricity. Muse's display follows its successful unveiling at the annual Monterey Car Week in August 2023.

Propelling Towards a New Age of Enlightenment

NWTN's exhibit is not just a display of technological prowess but a journey towards a new age of enlightenment. It's a tribute to Sir Isaac Newton and a testament to NWTN's dedication to advancing cleaner energy ecosystems and passenger-centric mobility solutions.

Conclusion: A Sustainable Future with NWTN

As NWTN continues its journey at COP28, it remains committed to its mission of shaping a sustainable future. The company's innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking products are setting new standards in the industry, driving towards a zero-emissions future.

ABOUT NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events (including, but not limited to, the anticipated benefits of its partnerships) that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results (including, but not limited to, the success of NWTN's partnerships in developing clean energy solutions) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in NWTN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible NWTN to predict those events or how they may affect NWTN. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in NWTN's forward-looking statements occurs, NWTN's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in NWTN's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and NWTN assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

