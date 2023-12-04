Simplify Paralleling Switchgear Updates in ASCO Power Webinar

Attendees will learn the value of renewing instead of replacing paralleling switchgear to achieve significant benefits.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralleling switchgear can be upgraded to expand functionality and increase savings without disrupting operations. On December 11, 2023, power professionals can join ASCO Power Technologies Business Development Manager Dominic Magni and Regional Project Manager Aaron Samuels in a webinar titled How to Design Power Control System Modernization Projects.

The discussion will help power professionals aid their clients in executing projects more quickly at a lower cost. Hosted jointly by ASCO Power Technologies and Consulting Specifying Engineer, this webinar will be led by ASCO's experts. Attendees can ask presenters about critical backup power topics and applications.

"Join us as we provide insight into the capabilities and benefits of Power Control System Modernization and Project Execution," says Business Development Manager Dominic Magni. "Specifiers will learn how to streamline projects, drive savings, enhance sustainability, and maintain continuity. Attendees will gain valuable insights that help facilities thrive in this ever-evolving energy landscape."

By attending the event, professionals will:

Learn the basics of power control system modernization.

Know when to specify a power control system upgrade or modification.

Review drawing markup packages and sequences of operation options.

Understand component-, door-, and panel-level modernization options.

Review examples and case studies.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control systems, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

