Amy's Kitchen Unveils 2023 Impact Report, Highlighting its Commitment to Customers, Employees, Communities and the Planet

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, the national leader in organic and natural frozen food, released its 2023 Impact Report, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, social responsibility and innovation. As a trailblazer in the organic and natural food industry since 1987, Amy's 2023 Impact Report reflects the company's dedication to making a positive impact on the environment, its employees and communities, and the well-being of its customers.

Key Highlights of Amy's Kitchen 2023 Impact Report:

Real Ingredients, Real Change: Amy's is dedicated to cooking dishes with top-tier organic ingredients, setting itself apart from the industry's reliance on synthetic flavorings.

10 Years of Health Centers: Amy's on-site Health Centers, provided at zero cost to employees, have shown remarkable results over the past decade—lower ER visits, fewer hospitalizations, increased preventive care, and elevated well-being.

Nurturing Futures: Since 1999, Amy's employee scholarship program has awarded 1,500 scholarships, surpassing $1.5 million . Amy's is committed to fueling the educational dreams of its employees' children for a brighter, more prosperous future.

Earth Activism One Bite at a Time: Amy's commitment to buying organic avoids over 700 harmful chemicals, safeguarding water quality, habitats, and the health of Amy's farmers.

Plant-Based Perks: Amy's Veggie Burger produces a 90% lower greenhouse gas footprint when compared to beef. It takes 11 Amy's burgers to equal the emissions of 1 beef burger.

Conscious Cooking: Amy's Kitchen invests in groundbreaking renewable energy projects, achieving a notable 35% annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, leading the charge towards a fossil fuel-free energy system.

Waste Wise: With a 92% waste diversion rate since 2022, Amy's saves $1.3 million annually at our Santa Rosa plant. Two-thirds of its packaging is curbside-recyclable. The last third is an important focus area, where Amy's has been testing innovative compostable bowls and films.

Empowering Communities Through Giving: Amy's Kitchen's is committed to its communities and has donated over $1.5 million worth of meals since 2022.

"Amy's Kitchen is committed to leading the way in creating a better, brighter and brighter future for all. This report is not just a reflection of our past achievements but a promise to continue innovating and striving for excellence in every aspect of our business," said Paul Schiefer, President at Amy's Kitchen.

The 2023 Impact Report is available for download here: https://www.amys.com/our-story/our-promise.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe. To find Amy's products near you, please visit https://www.amys.com/where-to-buy.

