From Bugging Out on Edible Insects to Drafting Off Pop Culture, FoodMix Marketing Communications Looks Ahead to 2024's Evolving Food Landscape

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodMix Marketing Communications, a leading full-service food marketing agency with more than 30 years of experience in the foodservice and retail industries, unveiled its 2024 food, consumer, channel and marketing trend predictions.

(PRNewswire)

With so much of today's food culture driven by social media, world issues and pop culture, FoodMix's trusted team of trend-spotters indicates a monumental year ahead for the food industry. This year's trends include some surprising ingredients inspired by global foods and even insects, along with innovative strategies for brands to build brand equity with consumers.

FoodMix Marketing Communications' 2024 Trend Predictions:

MSG is back and it won't give you a migraine! In fact, it will give all sorts of food a big, tasty flavor boost. MSG occurs naturally in many foods and loads of research disproves the unfounded negative associations. Expect to see more chefs proudly proclaim the use of MSG to add a surprising burst of savoriness to dishes. Insects will creep onto more restaurant menus, thanks to the growing number of chefs who are replacing animal proteins with edible insects to fight against climate change and add unique flavors. Many coastal chefs and even some major protein-focused food companies are betting that the $1.4 billion global insect protein market will spread like, err locusts! Probably not in your backyard, or from it either. AI will take time to change the world, but productivity tools already exist and are rapidly becoming mainstream. Anyone who has spent time using AI tools to complete a project realizes they are more efficient and likely more thorough. Think of Regenerative AI as a collaborative tool, not a replacement for human creativity. The two most important inputs for AI to make a bigger societal impact are massive computing power and large quantities of high-quality data. Brands will continue to draft off pop culture. Despite Bud Light's train wreck – culture will continue to inspire brands. Taylor Swift snacked on nuggets with ketchup and "seemingly ranch" at a football game, and brands jumped at the opportunity to join the fun. For example, Heinz breathed life into an obscure condiment, Kranch, which is the brand's combination of "ketchup and seemingly ranch" that's been on the market since 2019. Consumers will seek out interesting and exotic food and beverage options, such as kimchi (Korean fermented vegetables), ube (Filipino purple yam), halloumi (high-protein Mediterranean cheese) and Patsy (easy-to-eat hand pie from Michigan's Upper Peninsula). Today's diners enjoy exploring the world through food and they're not afraid to try global ingredients, especially when they are served in a familiar way. America will not eat less, but they may take more supplements. Despite the popularity of Ozempic and Mounjaro, diabetes drugs that have proven to be effective for weight loss, there is no evidence that sales of decadent foods are retreating. Those who are using these drugs are seeking supplements to fortify their diets. However, the high cost of these drugs, in addition to their unpleasant side effects, may continue to prevent a slimmer America – or at least a substantive impact on food sales. The path food takes to the table will matter more than ever before. According to a than ever before. According to a survey from the Hartman Group , 69% of Gen Z consumers base their food and beverage purchases on environmental or social well-being issues at least sometimes. It's not just the farm to table stories that matter; plant to table will be under the microscope as well. Upcycled ingredients are working their way into more foods. According to the . According to the Upcycled Food Association , 8% of human-cause greenhouse gas emissions come from food loss waste. Upcycled foods like cacao pulp for jams and jellies or bacon fat in biscuits are examples for human consumption. Upcycled ingredients can also be included in animal feed, pet food, cosmetics and disposables. For example, ASR Group innovatively converts sugarcane leftover plant fiber into a line of single-use, sustainable tableware and food service products under the brand name Tellus. Relax, we are all going to have jobs next year - AI cannot predict the future. To test this theory, we asked ChatGPT, "What will the biggest food trend in 2024 be?" And the answer: "I don't have access to information beyond my last knowledge update in January 2022 , so I can't provide specific details about food trends in 2024."

"We live and breathe all things food and beverage, and it's these insights and observations that fuel our creative energy to tell our clients' stories in relevant, meaningful ways," says Dan O'Connell, CEO and founder of FoodMix Marketing Communications. "With all of these exciting shifts throughout the industry, we're thrilled to kickstart 2024 and create Brand Love in powerful ways."

To speak to a member of the FoodMix Marketing Communications team about these trends, please contact lptak@foodmix.net.

About FoodMix Marketing Communications

FoodMix Marketing Communications is a full-service, B2B2C brand marketing agency, supporting clients in the areas of market research, brand strategy, creative development, communications and innovation. FoodMix has fostered Brand Love for some of the biggest and best names in food for more than 30 years. FoodMix has been at the forefront of The Food Renaissance by helping clients interpret and capitalize upon the evolving food culture. For more information, visit www.foodmix.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FoodMix Marketing Communications