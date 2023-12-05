Six Five Media Unveils New 2024 Live Programming Lineup, Appoints John Schon as Vice President and General Manager

T he popular technology analysis and leadership video platform behind the annual Six Five Summit introduces five new hosts, live event programming

Incoming VP, GM Schon served as a Global Client Executive at Gartner and brings 30 years experience in management and sales

Joining hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman is tech journalist and producer Diana Blass who will head the Content Studio as Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Six Five Media group, a leading B2B technology analysis and thought leadership content platform today announced the appointment of John Schon as its Vice President and General Manager. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Patrick Moorhead's Moor Insights & Strategy and Daniel Newman's The Futurum Group, the Six Five began as a weekly technology podcast, and has now grown into a global technology content platform featuring top CEOs and executives from the world's largest technology companies.

It has produced over 210 sessions garnering over 1 Billion Impressions, covering 75 C-Suite Execs across tech

In January 2024 The Six Five is launching its next instantiation, 'Six Five LIVE' – an onsite event-based LIVE technology analysis show broadcasting from the top technology industry summits. The debut is scheduled for CES 2024, taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas. The show will continue to mobilize throughout the year and will continue to attend the most popular tech shows including NRF, Mobile World Congress, ISE, IAA, RSA Conference, as well as partnering with tech events run by leading companies like Adobe, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, AMD, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Google, HP, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Marvell, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow among many others.

The programming format will vary and will include a state of the art, 'lightweight' on-site set, a mobile 'roving reporter' setup, as well as offsite location for deep dive 1:1 interviews. The company has introduced a new expanded talent roster. Show hosts actively joining the analysis video programs now include:

Diana Blass : a seasoned on-camera journalist specialized in technology storytelling, Diana is a sought-after media personality covering trends and tech leadership. She excels in producing engaging long-form content and high-profile interviews. Diana will serve as head of The Six Five Content Studio, as partner.

Cory Johnson : The Futurum Group's Chief Markets Strategist, also known as host of The Drill Down Podcast and for his track record at Bloomberg Technology.

Dave Nicholson : The Futurum Group's Chief Research Officer is a reputable thought leader across the technology community. Dave has previously contributed to tech media outlets and is an expert in technology strategy and product messaging

Keith Townsend : the founder and host of The CTO Advisor, engages audiences with thought-provoking conversations connecting to hands on technologist and IT leaders. His podcast series includes interviews with some of the most interesting people in enterprise technology

Lisa Martin : the founder of LuccaZara, recently acquired by The Futurum Group is a 'regular' in every tech event. She's a veteran tech thought leader and strategy advisor who specializes in unearthing the most extraordinary aspects of technology, no matter how complex

Announced Tuesday, John Schon joins as VP, General Manager, effective immediately. John will lead the next wave of growth at The Six Five, leveraging the comprehensive and diverse set of voices and continuing to grow and scale the original Six Five Shows comprised of industry luminaries Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman. The Six Five content is considered one of the most trusted destinations for real-time insights from top executives, partners, and thinkers at global tech events. It has produced over 210 sessions in its digital summit, garnering over 1 Billion Impressions, covering over 75 C-Suite Execs from across the tech landscape.

Its ongoing weekly episodes reached a total of 450 videos and podcasts, reaching an average monthly impressions rate of 10 Million, across all social platforms.

Some of the noteworthy CEOs partaking in the summit over the years include Michael Dell, Arvind Krishna, Hock Tan, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Cristiano Amon, Rene Haas, Antonio Neri, and Pat Gelsinger, among many others.

"The evolution of tech research, media, and analysis has created an unprecedented demand for highly credible video insights coming from leading voices across the industry," said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. "These new additions to the Six Five talent pool, including new executive appointments, along with expanded programming to augment what's currently available to the market isn't just what our clients are asking for, but something we believe the market needs. This has been our ethos since day one of the Six Five," he added.

Incoming VP and General Manager John Schon said, "I am very excited to be joining Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman and the Six Five Media team. We provide the most technologically advanced messaging platforms of its kind today in offering relevant tech information. Our valued customers will receive tech coverage from the most comprehensive and diverse set of top ranked analysts and media personalities in the industry". He added, "our in-depth industry knowledge coupled with the access we provide to real-time insights by executives and leaders, makes it the most trusted outlet at global tech events."

"Our Six Five Media customers have been asking for live venue support and an expanded talent base, and we are delivering," said Patrick Moorhead, cofounder and co-CEO of Six Five Media. "From its start in 2019, Dan and I strove to reinvent the company perpetually to create the most informed video technology analysis. This is just the start, and I'm excited about the future."

For more information: info@sixfivemedia.com

The Six Five Media: Home - The Six Five Media

Moor Insights & Strategy: Home - Moor Insights & Strategy (moorinsightsstrategy.com)

The Futurum Group: Home - The Futurum Group

About The Six Five

The Six Five Media company is the producer of high-profile tech analysis and leadership video content. It produces the annual Six Five Summit, a popular 5-day VOD digital-only event consisting of top CEOs and tech executive interviews. The Six Five is introducing Six Five LIVE, a new on-the-ground live stream event coverage featuring the best analysis from top analysts, pundits, and strategists in the industry. The Six Five started as a joint venture between Moor Insights & Strategy and The Futurum Group in 2019.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX. In 2023 it has acquired half a dozen companies in areas of research, intelligence, media, and performance testing and validation.

About John Schon

John previously served as Global Client Executive, GTS at the Gartner Group. He was responsible for consulting with CxO level executives the Gartner suite of Research and Advisory products and services to a Global Hi-tech client. John achieved 2022 Winner Circle with revenue over 130% of goal. Prior to Gartner, John served as U.S. Director of Federal and State & Local Government Print Services for Lexmark International. He supported the US District Management team along with their team of Account Managers. Between the years 1999 and 2010 John led businesses as owner and President of Astro Molding and W.C.S. International. He was responsible for four manufacturing facilities which resided within NA and Central Asia. He resides in Florida.

