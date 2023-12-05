UniFirst Announces 2023 Aldo Croatti Award Winners for Excellence in Customer Service

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, is proud to announce the recipients of the company's prestigious Aldo Croatti Award for 2023.

This accolade is the most coveted of all UniFirst Corporation recognitions. Named after the company founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is presented to UniFirst Route Service Representatives (RSRs) who exemplify customer service excellence by retaining 100 percent of their customers in the most recent fiscal year. Through these awards, UniFirst affirms its commitment to providing the highest level of customer service and reinforces its dedication to continually exceed customer expectations every day.

Out of our dedicated team of over 2,500 RSRs who always deliver to over 300,000+ customer locations in the U.S and Canada, only these elite five have earned this distinction for 2023.

Gary Altman, Buffalo, New York

Daniel Cassel, Fort Worth, Texas

Mike Colabella , San Diego, California

Eddie Daniel , Birmingham, Alabama

Penn Michelini, Nashua, New Hampshire

"Our award winners work hard every day to bring our mission to life: 'To serve the people who do the hard work,' said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Their remarkable achievements and commitment to always delivering exceptional customer service consistently set a compelling benchmark. I am immensely proud of them."

Each Aldo Croatti Award winner will be honored at UniFirst's President's Club celebrations in Costa Rica later this week, where they'll receive a cash prize and other rewards for their outstanding contributions. Their achievements will also be publicly recognized through customer communications.

For more information about UniFirst and the company's uniform rental service programs, please visit: https://unifirst.com/uniform-rental-company/

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

