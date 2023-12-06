Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

CARFAX DATA: ODOMETER FRAUD UP ACROSS THE U.S.

Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

Number of Vehicles With Suspect Odometers Tops 2 Million, up 14% Since 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX data shows that odometer rollbacks are on the rise nationwide. Roughly 2.1 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back – up 14% since 2021, or an additional 300,000 vehicles. Consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value from unknowingly buying a rolled-back car – and that doesn't include any unexpected maintenance costs.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)
Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)(PRNewswire)
Roughly 2.1 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back – up 14% since 2021.

Odometer rollbacks occur when an unscrupulous owner or seller of a car alters the miles that display on a car's gauge cluster. This might be done as a way to avoid mileage charges in a vehicle lease or to dramatically increase the value of a car. Today's technology makes rolling an odometer back easier than ever.

"Odometer fraud didn't go away with the introduction of digital odometers," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief for CARFAX. "We're still seeing the number of vehicles on the road with a rolled-back odometer rise year-over-year. It takes con artists only a matter of minutes to wipe thousands and thousands of miles off a vehicle's odometer." Add to that simplicity a market where used car prices continue to run high, and it's an enticing situation for scam artists.

These are the 10 states nationwide with the most vehicles with rolled-back odometers. Nine of the 10 saw increases this year:

  1. California: 469,000, up 7.2%
  2. Texas: 277,000, up 12.8%
  3. New York: 100,000, up 9.0%
  4. Florida: 85,400, up 1.4%
  5. Illinois: 79,000, up 7.6%
  6. Pennsylvania: 69,600, up 2.1%
  7. Georgia: 67,600, up 4.0%
  8. Arizona: 57,000, up 4.8%
  9. Virginia: 56,000, unchanged
  10. North Carolina: 49,000, up 8.2%

Consumers can get a free Odometer Fraud Check as well as tips to protect themselves at www.carfax.com/odo.

Editor's note: Interviews with a used car expert from CARFAX are available at any time, including localized numbers on odometer fraud. Please contact Patrick Olsen at patrickolsen@carfax.com.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-data-odometer-fraud-up-across-the-us-302007058.html

SOURCE CARFAX

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.