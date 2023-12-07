EDIFIER ADVANCES ITS GREEN INITIATIVES WITH DISTRIBUTED PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER GENERATION PROJECT

Total investment of 13.91 million RMB .

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, a leading audio brand, is taking significant steps to advance its green initiatives. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices throughout its operations. With its pledge to move to environmental sustainability through the initiation and implementation of a Distributed Photovoltaic Power Generation Project, the company is demonstrating its dedication to environmental preservation and setting an example for other companies in the industry. Aligned with national and industrial initiatives for energy efficiency and green standardization, Edifier has been actively involved in this project since 2018.

The Distributed Photovoltaic Power Generation Project is a three-phase initiative with a total estimated investment of 13.91 million RMB. Leveraging the advantages of solar energy, the project utilizes high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic modules installed on the rooftops of Edifier's factory in Dongguan, China. Covering an area of approximately 36,000 square meters, the project adopts a self-consumption mode with excess electricity fed back into the grid. All product technologies and system installations adhere to national and industry standards.

The project commenced in 2018 and was fully completed at the end of July 2023. With an estimated operational lifespan of 25 years, it is expected to generate an average annual output of 3.09 million kWh, equivalent to saving 935 tons of coal annually. This translates to a reduction of approximately 2,571 tons of CO₂ emissions; 0.49 tons of SO₂ emissions; and 0.55 tons of NOx emissions, all contributing significantly to environmental preservation.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the Photovoltaic Project plays a crucial role in reducing firms energy consumption, alleviating electricity shortages during peak demand periods. With the generation of electricity timed to align with the enterprise's peak electricity usage, the project effectively serves as a peak-shaving mechanism, mitigating local power grid pressures. Additionally, the photovoltaic installation provides insulation and cooling effects for the facility, thereby reducing internal ambient temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius. This is particularly noticeable during summer, thereby enhancing the working environment for Edifier employees.

Edifier's commitment to green development is longstanding - marked by the early adoption and comprehensive implementation of the RoHS standard in 2006. The company continues to promote green manufacturing, evidenced by its ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification. Edifier also implements a range of eco-friendly measures, including ice storage air conditioning; solar-heated water systems; dust removal equipment for woodworking; and the aforementioned Distributed Photovoltaic Power Generation Project, showcasing a consistent pursuit of synergy between environmental protection and energy development.

By embracing green initiatives, Edifier not only achieves energy-saving and emission-reduction objectives but also fulfills its social responsibility by improving the surrounding environment. The company advocates clean energy production, fosters a green corporate culture and enhances its brand's competitiveness through multi-dimensional corporate social responsibility initiatives. As we amplify our output, we are committed to lessen our environmental impact. Our focus extends beyond crafting headphones and speakers, we are actively playing a role in shaping a future where everyone can dance to a more sustainable rhythm.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, delivering outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Over the past 25 years, Edifier has been guided by the principle "passion for sound", which helped the brand emerge as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves audio lovers worldwide through its distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global

