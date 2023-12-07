New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums Recalled by TTI Floor Care Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Security Equipment Recalls SABRE Aim & Fire Pepper Gel Spray Canisters Due to Failure to Operate in an Emergency

Nap Queen Maxima Hybrid Mattresses Recalled by Adven Group Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Mary Meyer Recalls Bubba Bull Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

Wet & Forget USA Recalls 2.7 Million Bottles of "Xtreme Reach" Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle Due to Risk of Skin and Eye Irritation

Sourceone Ventures Recalls Windsor Queen Xtrabed™ Due to Injury and Tip Over Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Wayfair

XpressGoods Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

Primark Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Risk of Choking and Ingestion Hazards

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

