Azazie and Former Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, Host a Bridal Tea Luncheon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, hosted an exquisite tea luncheon with made-to-order evening wear brand, Azazie , in celebration of brides-to-be & their beloved bridal party. Charity was joined by Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett, actress Danielle Campbell, and top tier influencers for an afternoon of elegance at the Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills. Attendees arrived in dazzling dresses from Azazie, offered in sizes 0-30. Check out their stunning looks below!

PHOTOS

Photos Courtesy of Moises Martinez

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, stepped out in the Azazie Tamara .

Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, stepped out in the Azazie Tamara (PRNewswire)

Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett, looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in the Azazie Bella .

Actress Danielle Campbell styled Azazie's Scarlette .

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs.

