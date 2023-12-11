HanAll Biopharma's Partner, NurrOn Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Appoints Dr. Almira Chabi, MD, EGMP to Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma's partner NurrOn Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) and other Nurr1-related human disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Almira Chabi, MD, EGMP to its Board of Directors, effective November 24, 2023.

Dr. Chabi who is currently Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer at HanAll Pharmaceutical International brings a wealth of experience and expertise to NurrOn's board with a successful track record as a physician-scientist with deep experiences as an executive as well as board member. Dr. Chabi has led programs across multiple therapeutic areas including neurology, immunology, oncology, and ophthalmology as well as applications of artificial intelligence. She is also serving on the Scientific and Medical Research Funding Grants Working Group at the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Chabi previously held the position of Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head for Glaucoma & Neuroprotection as well as Lead for Artificial Intelligence Programs at Santen. Prior to Santen, she worked at Genentech including a senior role on a pivotal Phase III program encompassing over 20 countries. Dr. Chabi began her pharmaceutical career at Merck in the Neuroscience & Ophthalmology Clinical Research Group, working on a range of projects within Ophthalmology as well as Neuroscience leading to multiple successful NDA filings.

In addition to expertise in drug discovery and development, as well as biomarker and device development, she has been extensively involved in due diligences for business development and venture capital teams. Dr. Chabi is also an alumna of Wharton Business School's Executive Management Program and has served as a board representative for multiple companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Almira Chabi, to our Board of Directors. She possesses a unique blend of skills and insights that will undoubtedly contribute to the strategic direction and success of NurrOn Pharmaceuticals," said Deog Joong Kim, Ph.D, CEO of NurrOn Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Chabi expressed enthusiasm about joining NurrOn and shared, "I am honored to be a part of NurrOn's Board of Directors. NurrOn is a company that has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to discovering and developing innovative treatments that have the potential to improve clinical outcomes for Parkinson's patients. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and the executive team to contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization."

Dr. Chabi joins an esteemed group of professionals on the NurrOn Board, and her appointment aligns with the company's strategic goals for the future.

About NurrOn Pharmaceuticals

NurrOn Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) and other Nurr1-related incurable human disorders. Through targeting Nurr1, the master regulator for dopaminergic neuron development and maintenance, we aim to develop a paradigm changing PD treatment to improve patients' quality of life. While currently there are only symptomatic treatment options for patients with PD, there have not been any successful therapies to slow or prevent the progression of the disease. We believe that disease-modifying therapies will be achieved through targeting Nurr1, which has generated supportive data as a new druggable PD target. NurrOn was awarded a substantial grant from Michael J. Fox Foundation in support of the Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH-399A/HL192, that initiated in the second half of 2023. For further information on NurrOn Pharmaceuticals, please visit our official website or contact info@nurronpharma.com.

About HanAll Biopharma

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company with presence in Korea, the USA, Japan, and Indonesia with a mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful medicines to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for 50 years.

HanAll has also expanded its focus in recent years to immunology, oncology, neurology, and ophthalmology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Its lead pipeline asset, HL161 (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody, is being developed in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of autoimmune diseases including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), thyroid eye disease (TED), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and Graves' disease (GD). Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), a TNF-alpha inhibitor protein, is under development in Phase 3 clinical studies in the US for the treatment of dry eye disease. For further information, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn. For any media inquiries, please contact HanAll PR/IR (pr@hanall.com, ir@hanall.com).

