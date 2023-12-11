PIRELLI CONFIRMED ON THE S&P DOW JONES WORLD AND EUROPE SUSTAINABILITY INDEXES FIRST PLACE AT THE GLOBAL LEVEL IN THE AUTO COMPONENTS AND AUTOMOTIVE SECTORS

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirelli has been confirmed on the Dow Jones World and Europe Sustainability Indexes following the annual review of the indices conducted by S&P Global.

The confirmation follows the announcement in November that Pirelli had obtained the highest scores in the Auto Components and Automotive sectors as part of the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Pirelli obtained the maximum score in a variety of areas, including Business Ethics, innovation, attention to human rights, health and safety, management of climate change.

Top scores were also achieved in the reduction of CO2 emissions, attention to the supplier codes of conduct, management of biodiversity, environmental and product sustainability, and cyber security. These results led to Pirelli obtaining a total score of 83 points, the highest of the Auto Components and Automotive sectors at the global level, significantly higher than the average of 26 points in the auto components sector and 33 in the Automotive sector.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli, commented: "The confirmation of Pirelli on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes is both an acknowledgement and a push to set ever more challenging sustainability goals. Companies have a very important role in the current complex international framework, to favor a sustainable transition in both economic and social terms".

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes of S&P Global are among the most important stock market indexes in terms of sustainability at the world level. The annual analysis covers 62 business sectors and is extended to more than 13,000 companies.

