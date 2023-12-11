TECNO Launches Three Pioneering Technologies at its Annual Future Lens 2023 Event

TECNO unveiled its three latest cutting-edge technologies and underscored its leadership in smartphone imaging innovation at its Future Lens 2023 event in Shanghai.

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global pioneer in mobile imaging technology, recently hosted its annual signature event Future Lens 2023 in Shanghai. During the event, TECNO previewed and showcased its three newest imaging technologies for the coming year: A game-changing W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture; an industry-first Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens; and an AI-powered Universal Tone multi-skin tone imaging solution. Future Lens 2023 also featured engaging keynote speeches and a panel discussion with leading voices from TECNO, Sony, and Amateur Photographer, underscoring the value of the event as a platform for sharing views and experiences from across the world of imaging.

TECNO's annual Future Lens event provides an excellent platform for reflection on current and future industry trends, and to discover TECNO's most cutting-edge imaging technologies. As a brand at the forefront of cutting-edge mobile imaging, TECNO has maintained significant investment in smartphone camera innovation, especially for the neglected pain points faced by consumers in emerging markets.

With the three new technologies, TECNO solves major smartphone imaging problems – using bionic vision to optimize light and shadow, using technological innovation to present the fusion of multi-camera forms and the beauty of mobile phone lenses, and delivering inclusive multi-skin imaging technology that can lead the future revolution of smartphone imaging.

W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture Creates Harmony in Harsh Backlight - The industry has consistently prioritized addressing challenges posed by backlit scenarios. TECNO has developed a solution using bionic vision to address the challenges caused by strong backlight for traditional smartphone cameras with fixed apertures. The new W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture technology means users no longer need to compromise or choose between detailed subjects and beautiful backgrounds. This patented technology allows users to manually adjust the camera's aperture, precisely managing light and eliminating harsh glare for a balanced shot. This groundbreaking innovation ensures TECNO smartphone cameras can easily handle challenging lighting conditions, delivering stunning images no matter what.

Industry-First Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens - Liquid lens technology in smartphone cameras delivers benefits to photographers such as improved focus speed and agile zooming. However, TECNO's revolutionary new Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens is the first application of the technology in a smartphone periscope telephoto camera. For a traditional periscope telephoto lens to achieve 5cm macro focusing, the motor drive needs to be increased, meaning the overall length of the module is also increased, which makes it challenging to achieve a slim and lightweight design for the entire device. These traditional lenses are divided into two sections, and one common solution is to drive one section with a motor to achieve 5cm macro shots. However, this approach has a low yield and is expensive. Another alternative for achieving macro shots with a longer focal length is the internal focusing solution. TECNO's Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens takes a different approach, utilizing voltage to adjust the lens curvature. This innovative method allows TECNO's smartphone camera to maintain a compact form factor while dynamically adapting the lens curvature in real-time. As a result, it captures even the minutest details with precision, thanks to the integration of a large sensor.

Industry Most-advanced Universal Tone Technology Improves Skin Tone Capture for Greater Inclusivity: As a pioneer in inclusive imaging, TECNO invests hugely in R&D to improve imaging outcomes for people whose skin tones are not accurately reflected by existing smartphone technologies. TECNO's new Universal Tone technology is the industry's most advanced multi-skin tone imaging technology created using the most comprehensive skin tone spectral data and rigorous research methods. Developed through scientific research and analysis in partnership with leading global universities, it utilizes unbiased data to produce vibrant, true-to-life portraits and videos.

The technology works by combining three AI-powered advanced computational engines into one unified powerhouse. Firstly, the Multi-Skin Tone Restoration Engine calibrates and adjusts skin tones using a skin color spectral matrix, based on skin color chromatic research, to make portraits more harmonious and natural. Secondly, the Local-Tuning Engine identifies the portrait within its environment and reconstructs image tone mapping. Using an adaptive 3D-LUT algorithm, it ensures a perfect human-environment interaction in photos customized per region or country. Finally, the AI-Powered Computational Portrait Engine crafts more vibrant, personalized portraits based on TECNO's localized aesthetic preferences and cultures. With the three engines working together, Universal Tone delivers beautiful images that accurately reflect the beauty of diversity and make sure everyone really is in the picture.

TECNO Future Lens 2023 was a huge success, providing a valuable platform for engagement, third-party industry expertise, media interaction and more. In addition to learning about TECNO's three cutting-edge new technologies, three expert speakers also took part in a captivating panel discussion, sharing insights from both consumer and forward-thinking perspectives on the continuous evolution of mobile imaging.

Addressing TECNO's ongoing commitment to putting developing products that meet users' needs, Director of TECNO's Image R&D Center, Mr. Xiaohan Huang said: "TECNO's commitment to user-centric innovation lies at the heart of our technological endeavors. Through relentless dedication to independent research and development, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of imaging technology. Learning from industry leaders, we strive to revolutionize the consumer experience by delivering cutting-edge solutions. TECNO remains steadfast in its pursuit to enhance and redefine the way users engage with technology. The future holds exciting possibilities, and we are poised to continue our unwavering efforts in this journey."

Mr. Jun Zhang, Director of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (Shanghai), spoke on how Sony was continually advancing image sensor technologies, and the value of collaboration with smartphone manufacturers. He said, "Our image sensors must be closely coordinated with the smartphone manufacturer to achieve the best results. Only through communication with the engineers at the handset manufacturers can Sony develop better image sensors. Therefore, we are very much looking forward to further cooperation with TECNO in the future and will work together to bring the joy of mobile imaging to more consumers around the world."

Finally, Mr. Nigel Atherton, Editor-in-Chief of Amateur Photographer, a renowned professional photography platform in the UK, explored the challenges faced by smartphone users when taking photos, and how the increasing capabilities of smartphone camera technologies, especially TECNO's latest innovations, are bringing greater value to imaging.

TECNO Future Lens 2023 once again highlighted the brand's position at the vanguard of smartphone imaging innovation. From advanced hardware breakthroughs to innovative inclusive software developments, TECNO is determined to open new doors for global users. In the pursuit of new ways to revolutionize smartphone imaging, TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" approach ensures that today and in future, it will continue breaking boundaries in imaging excellence.

