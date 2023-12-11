Xinhua Silk Road: Resilient power services of State Grid Jiangsu branch enable villages to tell new rural vitalization stories

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Jiangsu Electronic Power, a backbone power firm in east China's Jiangsu Province, is enabling local villages to foster green rural vitalization with resilient power supply and related digital services.

From November 27 to December 4 , a journey of the company staffs spanning over 1,000 kilometers in Jiangsu revealed many typical cases in construction of the digital and intelligent villages there.

In Gaochun District of Nanjing , capital of Jiangsu , a total of 14,666.67 ha of crab farming areas highlighted the district's characteristic efforts to raise incomes of local people, of whom about 80 percent are involved in aquaculture.

Joining hands with the Gaochun modern agriculture industrial park operator, State Grid Gaochun power supply company established the "smart fishing industry" management platform to provide green energy services and helped the Maocheng Village electrify the full industrial chain centered upon crabs of Gucheng Lake including related farming, logistics, catering and deep processing.

In Shiwei Village in Guanyun County of Lianyungang City, Clanis bilineata larvae breeding in China's largest industrial park of the type there usually requires highly stable power supply.

As Ma Liang , a young startup owner said, upgrading of power distribution lines of the breeding park and construction of a power service station at the village entrance by Guangyun power supply firm largely boosted local Clanis bilineata larvae breeding industry.

In Changshu City, the first zero-carbon smart village has been built in the picturesque Jiangxiang Village there. With clean energy-using facilities spotted everywhere, the comprehensive energy management platform enables the village to check real time information on local energy consumption, equipment status and environmental conditions to better balance power supply and demand.

Currently, annual power generation by distributed PV programs across the village reaches 4.2 million kWh and can help reduce carbon emissions of 2,800-plus tonnes per year, said Gu Kejie, deputy head with the marketing department of Changshu power supply company.

In Pingyuanchi Village of Rugao City featuring lotus plantation, local power supply firm also under State Grid Jiangsu Electronic Power moved six converters and renovated as many as 5,800 meters of overhead power lines and 8,300 meters of household power lines to improve fundamentally local power use quality,injecting new impetus to beautiful village construction there.

