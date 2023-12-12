7-Eleven, Inc.'s Inaugural Cleat Crew™ Program Raises More Than $100,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Top college football stars to visit patients and staff at local benefiting hospitals in coming weeks

IRVING, Texas , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, 7-Eleven, Inc. partnered with nine of the country's top college football players to form its first-ever Cleat Crew. The athletes, with help from renowned designer The Shoe Surgeon, each created custom cleats that were auctioned off weekly to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The sale of each pair of cleats, along with a $10,000 donation per hospital from 7-Eleven, Inc., directly benefited the member children's hospital closest to each athlete's university. Proceeds from the program raised a total of $115,570 to support children's health across the country.

As part of 7-Eleven’s first-ever Cleat Crew program in fall 2023, Marvin Harrison Jr helped design a cleat that was auctioned off for $5,000. Proceeds from the sale directly benefitted Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Harrison, Jr. recently visited the hospital on December 4 to present the donation and meet with patients and staff. (PRNewswire)

With help from sportscaster Molly McGrath, each cleat was unveiled on social media prior to the launch of its auction. The first auction in September featured cleats from star quarterback Bo Nix, which sold for an impressive $3,400 to benefit PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Springfield, Ore. Other noteworthy auctions include that of wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr., whose cleats sold for $5,000 to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and Blake Corum's, whose cleats sold for $2,200 to benefit Corewell Health Beaumont Children's in Detroit.

Harrison, Jr. recently visited Nationwide Children's Hospital to present the donation and meet with patients and staff. The full Cleat Crew roster – including Bo Nix, Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers, Dorian Singer, Marvin Harrison, Jr., Trevor Etienne, Kam Arnold, Nick Singleton and Blake Corum – will visit their local member hospital in the coming months.

"Visiting Nationwide Children's Hospital was the best way to close out the Cleat Crew program. Getting to meet face-to-face with the people these funds are benefiting made my involvement so much more meaningful," said Marvin Harrison, Jr. "I am grateful to 7-Eleven and Speedway for allowing me the chance to give back to the community here in Columbus."

"We'd like to extend a sincere thank you to each of our Cleat Crew athletes for the time and energy they gave in support of such an important cause," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer. "We're honored that each of the players and their fans joined us in giving back to those in need across the customers, neighbors, and communities where we live and serve – particularly in the midst of the holiday season."

The 7-Eleven family of brands is a longtime supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For those who missed the Cleat Crew auctions but would like to join in on the cause, 7-Eleven, Inc. is also raising money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores through January 9, 2024. Customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to help support 107 of the member hospitals across the country.

"Through the innovative Cleat Crew fundraising campaign, 7-Eleven, Inc. has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting children's health," said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Our gratitude to each Cleat Crew athlete and 7-Eleven underscores the profound impact these funds will have in providing critical medical services, groundbreaking research, and support for families facing health challenges. Our longstanding partnership with the 7-Eleven family of brands continues to be a beacon of compassion, allowing our network to change kids' health to change the future."

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com .

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Founded by Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire creativity, further the industry and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom-tailored solutions – from design and development to integrated marketing and branded experiences – we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don't compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

As part of 7-Eleven's first-ever Cleat Crew program in fall 2023, Bo Nix helped design a cleat that was auctioned off for $3,200 to directly benefit PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Bo recently met Eas, who spent the first three months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center, where the state-of-the-art respiratory equipment helped save his life. (PRNewswire)

