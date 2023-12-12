Extropic Secures $14.1 Million in Seed Funding to Propel Novel Physics-Based Computing Paradigm

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extropic, a pioneering force in the realm of physics-based artificial intelligence (AI), proudly announces the successful completion of its $14.1 million Seed round. Led by Steve Jang and Kindred Ventures, renowned for their contributions to Uber, Coinbase, and Humane, the funding round features prominent participants such as Buckley Ventures, HOF Capital, Julian Capital, Marque VC, OSS Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Weekend Fund, and a host of distinguished angel investors.

Redefining the Landscape of Computation

Extropic is at the forefront of a groundbreaking initiative to redefine computation through a novel full-stack paradigm of physics-based computing. In a world where the demand for scalable, cost-effective, and efficient computing is skyrocketing with the rise of generative AI, Extropic envisions a future where computers leverage the natural entropy of the world as an asset, program themselves to learn representations of the world, and operate with unprecedented efficiency.

Harnessing the Power of Thermodynamics

Extropic's computing paradigm is built on the principles of out-of-equilibrium thermodynamics, aiming to seamlessly merge generative AI with the fundamental physics of the world. The goal is to achieve the ultimate embedding of generative AI into physical processes, pushing the limits of efficiency defined by the laws of physics in terms of space, time, and energy.

Meet the Visionaries Behind Extropic

Extropic was founded in 2022 by Guillaume Verdon, Extropic CEO, a pioneer in quantum deep learning and former quantum tech lead within the Physics & AI team at Alphabet's X. The team also includes Trevor McCourt, Extropic CTO, and Christopher Chamberland, Extropic Principal Architect, both recognized for their significant contributions to the field of quantum computing.

Interdisciplinary Team with Extensive Experience

Extropic's team comprises scientists and engineers with backgrounds primarily in Physics and AI, bringing together expertise from AWS, Meta, IBM, Nvidia, Xanadu, and leading academic institutions. This interdisciplinary team is uniquely positioned to pioneer the unified approach to Physics and AI pursued at Extropic.

A Stellar Lineup of Backers

Extropic is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its Series Seed round, raising $14.1 million. Leading the investment is Steve Jang and Kindred Ventures, with participation from Buckley Ventures, HOF Capital, Julian Capital, Marque VC, OSS Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Weekend Fund, and numerous other backers. The list of angel investors includes prominent figures such as Aidan Gomez, Amjad Masad, Arash Ferdowsi, Balaji Srinivasan, Naval Ravikant, and many more.

Extropic expresses gratitude to its broad base of investors for their commitment to advancing the frontiers of computing. The company looks forward to utilizing the Seed capital to accelerate the advent of its revolutionary computational paradigm.

