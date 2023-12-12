Kyndryl Named a Leader for Digital Workplace Services

NelsonHall's 2023 NEAT report recognized Kyndryl for Advanced Digital Workplace Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has been named a leader in Digital Workplace Services by IT and business services analyst firm NelsonHall in its 2023 Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for Advanced Digital Workplace Services (ADWS). Kyndryl was ranked as a 'Leader' within ADWS NEAT across all four of the report's market categories: Overall, Build Services Capability, Microsoft Capabilities and Run Services Capabilities.

The NelsonHall performance report evaluated 20 Digital Workplace Services providers on both their ability to deliver immediate benefit to customers and their ability to meet future client requirements. The report recognized Kyndryl as a leader for its co-creation and personalized approach, supported by Kyndryl Vital, to integrating analytics, cognitive and automation into all digital workplace offerings while placing employees at the center to enable desired business outcomes.

"We are pleased to be recognized by NelsonHall for our expertise in providing customers the advanced digital workplace services they need to help employees thrive and the business to succeed," said Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl Global Practice Leader for Digital Workplace Services. "Many organizations continue to struggle to apply business processes in today's dynamic hybrid digital landscape in a way that elevates employee experiences and drives culture. Our expertise enables organizations to adapt seamlessly in a hybrid world, while helping foster collaboration and fuel productivity, wherever employees need to work."

NelsonHall also cited Kyndryl's agnostic tooling and capabilities that allow Kyndryl customers to build upon existing investments where desired and benefit from an employee-centric integrated platform with access to analytics and automation through multiple channels. Kyndryl's holistic approach to DWS maps multiple data points to business outcomes and enables greater personalization of Experience Level Agreements (XLAs).

"Kyndryl takes a human-centric approach to digital workplace services, focusing on experience and business outcomes," said John Laherty, Senior IT Services Research Analyst, NelsonHall. "Employee experience through personalized engagements is a key focus for Kyndryl, with multiple personas defined. It also measures XLAs across onboarding, digital, support, and device experience. It defines experience performance indicators (XPIs) to target where pain and friction may be for a user to improve the experience. Kyndryl has developed multiple XLAs across its client base and has well-defined offerings in support of digital workplace services across its portfolio."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

