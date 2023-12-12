New Survey Reveals Americans Think Schools Should Focus on Developing Life Skills to Help Students Catch Up Academically

Panorama Education commissioned the survey to gain insight from both parents and non-parents across the country



BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey finds that 91% of adults across the U.S., both parents and non-parents alike, say that it is important for schools to focus on developing life skills to help students catch up academically. The survey, conducted by education technology company Panorama Education in partnership with YouGov, follows a three-year-long effort by educators and policymakers to understand and mitigate the root causes of K-12 learning gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panorama Education also asked the group of more than 3,600 respondents, more than half of whom are parents, which life skills they think are important to develop before graduating high school. Interestingly, results were consistent across both parents and non-parents. Key findings include:

77% of parents and 76% of non-parents think the ability to make sound decisions is important.

75% of both parents and non-parents think managing emotions, thoughts, and behaviors in different situations is important.

73% of parents and 71% of non-parents think the ability to collaborate with others is important.

"Life skills, or the ability to navigate the demands and challenges of life effectively, are directly linked to academic performance —as well as economic success , health and well-being later in life," said Panorama Education CEO Aaron Feuer. "School districts nationwide are leaning into this, whether they call it character education, employability skills, social-emotional development, or something else entirely. We are seeing K-12 schools in every corner of the country aiming to measure life skills development to not only increase reading and math scores, but to also set students up for workforce success following graduation."

An overwhelming majority of employers (93%) say soft skills, referred to as life skills by many in education, play a critical role in their decision about who to hire. McKinsey & Company has also included life skills such as logical reasoning, self control and regulation, and collaboration, among their 56 skills needed to thrive in the workplace. These skills are some of the most important qualities needed for success, yet they are the hardest qualities to find within the labor pool.

Panorama Education supports school districts in building and measuring life skills through research-backed surveys, intervention tracking, and check-in tools. Education leaders use the information gathered through Panorama Education's platform to guide district-wide plans to develop students' life skills. The company is proud to partner with school districts across the country, serving over 15 million students in 25,000 schools and 2,000 districts.

"As we strive to reduce the learning gap, it is critical to understand what families think is important—and connect their ideas with the educators who can implement meaningful change within schools," said Feuer. "This survey gives us insight into what a broad group of adults and parents are thinking nationwide, so we can better understand how to come together with solutions."

To learn more about Panorama Education and how the company helps students achieve academic success and well-being, please visit panoramaed.com .

Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 3,697 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 29 November - 4 December. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and life skills development. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools, 2,000 districts across the United States.

For more information, visit www.panoramaed.com .

