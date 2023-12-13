Alaska Airlines announces our 30th global airline partner, Porter Airlines

Our first Canadian airline partner starts service to Los Angeles and San Francisco next month; guests will be able to book travel on Porter at alaskaair.com and earn miles

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is welcoming a new global airline partner: Porter Airlines, a growing Canadian carrier that begins its inaugural nonstop service between Toronto and both Los Angeles and San Francisco in January. Those flights, along with flights connecting on Alaska across our West Coast network, can be purchased later today at alaskaair.com. Mileage Plan members who buy Porter flights on our website also earn at least 100% of the miles flown and 100% elite-qualifying miles.

Porter Airlines is Alaska Airlines newest global partner. (PRNewswire)

"Porter Airlines opens new opportunities for our guests to travel to Canada in style," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "We're thrilled to partner with a vibrant and growing airline that offers a refined experience including top-notch inflight service and terrific onboard amenities."

Porter's new routes will link Los Angeles and San Francisco to Canada's largest city and beyond with connections to destinations across Eastern Canada including Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax. Porter will fly the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft between California and Toronto, which is known for its quieter flying and greater fuel efficiency than previous generation technology.

The E195-E2 is like the E175 flown by Alaska's regional carrier, Horizon Air, and our regional partner SkyWest – it flies 132 passengers instead of 76 with no middle seats. Mileage Plan members will feel at home on Porter's flights where they can enjoy similar inflight amenities such as fresh food options, onboard entertainment and generous legroom – some of the same things they love about Alaska. With PorterReserve, flyers can book an all-inclusive economy experience that includes two checked bags, dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, front-of-cabin seating with extra legroom, and premium snacks and beverages.

"Porter has been redefining economy air travel for more than 17 years. As our network expands across North America, this partnership with Alaska Airlines will enable travelers in the western U.S. to enjoy our elevated onboard experience when flying to Toronto and throughout Eastern Canada," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Alaska and Porter emphasize service excellence on each and every flight, so this partnership is a natural fit for our passengers."

Porter is Alaska's 30th global partner airline. Porter's daily nonstop service between Los Angeles-Toronto begins on Jan. 16 with the airline's operations conveniently located alongside Alaska's gates at Terminal 6 at LAX. Porter's San Francisco-Toronto service will launch the following week on Jan. 25. Porter is now selling flights with Alaska connections on its website.

Alaska and Porter will continue to strengthen our partnership next year. Coming in 2024, Mileage Plan and VIPorter members will earn miles in their respective loyalty programs no matter where they book their flights. Next year will bring even more benefits with access to mileage redemptions with enhanced availability for both Mileage Plan and VIPorter members on each other's airline.

Learn more about our 30 global partners, including our membership in the oneworld global alliance, at alaskaair.com. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program, and also redeem miles with many of our partner airlines. Elite status with Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,200 destinations on 30 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Porter Airlines

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Porter Airlines inflight service. (PRNewswire)

Porter Airlines flies the Embraer E195-E2. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines