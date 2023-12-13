AMERICANS ARE CHOOSING SUNNY BEACHES AND CITY LIGHTS FOR THIS YEAR'S HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Allianz Partners Reveals Top 10 Holiday Destinations, Welcoming Las Vegas to its Top Three

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA has announced its annual Top 10 Holiday Destinations survey, which found Americans are planning holiday trips to New York City and Cancun, Mexico, as their top domestic and international locations.

After reviewing over three million itineraries* for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports beginning Saturday, December 16 and returning by Friday, December 29, the travel insurance and assistance company found that 79% of the itineraries reviewed are for domestic travel and 21% are for international trips.

New York City headlines for the third year in a row as the number one domestic destination on American travelers' wish lists this holiday season, followed by sunny Orlando (#2), dazzling Las Vegas (#3), Los Angeles (#4) and Atlanta (#5). This year, Las Vegas notably jumps four spots compared to 2022, making an appearance in the domestic top three for the first time since the survey's inception in 2016.

Travelers planning an overseas holiday should be prepared for busier airport gates at warm-weather destinations. For the sixth time in a row, Cancun stays on top with travelers opting to escape the cold to relax on Mexico's sunny beaches. Not far behind, London, England (#2), continues to be a top contender while sunnier destinations like San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico (#3), Montego Bay, Jamaica (#4) and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (#5) continue to attract U.S. travelers.

"If you have a frequent traveler in the family, a great gift this holiday season is an annual travel insurance policy," says Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Whether they are traveling stateside shouting 'Viva Las Vegas,' or hitting the beach internationally, a travel insurance policy can offer peace of mind in case of an unexpected covered travel delay, trip cancellation or trip interruption, and an annual policy can provide protection all year 'round for those covered pre-paid, non-refundable expenses."

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2023 holiday plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports from 12/16/2023 –12/29/2023, returning 12/17/2023 - 12/29/2023. In total, just over 3.1 million itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

