HARIBO Brings Holiday Cheer with New Sweet & Sour Reindeer Mix

HARIBO , America's #1 gummi candy brand, is celebrating the holiday season with a tasty lineup of treats. The brand is excited to introduce a new festive mix, Sweet & Sour Reindeer, in stores now nationwide. Fan-favorites including Holiday Edition Goldbears and Candy Cane Gummies will also be returning to stores to help fans sweeten up their holiday festivities.

"There is nothing better than the holiday season and celebrating with playful new treats. We know consumers love variety, and the mix of sweet and sour gummies in one bag, so we wanted to excite them by taking their holiday snacking to a whole new level of flavor and fun," said Hannah Curlee, senior associate brand manager, HARIBO of America, Inc. "Whether enjoyed with family and friends straight from the bag, given as stocking stuffers or in goodie bags, or used to garnish your holiday spread, Sweet & Sour Reindeer will bring childlike happiness to the season."

Seasonal confectionery sales make up about 17% of the confectionery category, equating to $5.8 billion, and 90% of consumers like to see festive flavors, shapes and colors inspired by the holidays.

Sweet & Sour Reindeer is HARIBO's first-ever holiday product that includes a sour twist, a nod to a favorite among consumers. The jolly mix includes six flavors: sour lemon, sour strawberry, sour orange, sweet apple, sweet cherry and sweet blueberry.

"HARIBO gummies have become a cherished part of holiday traditions, spreading joy and the festive spirit to consumers of all ages," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing, HARIBO of America, Inc. "We know how important the holidays are to families around the world, and we want to help them celebrate through sharing the childlike happiness we get from simple treats in life's everyday moments."

NEW Sweet & Sour Reindeer

From the creators of America's top-selling gummi bear comes HARIBO's latest creation - Sweet & Sour Reindeer! These whimsical reindeer bring a medley of six fruity flavors, including Sweet Cherry, Sweet Apple, Sweet Blueberry, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange, and Sour Strawberry.

Holiday Edition Goldbears

This year, HARIBO's beloved Holiday Edition Goldbears will be returning to shelves nationwide. These fruity and chewy Red and Green Goldbears come in two flavors: Strawberry and Raspberry. It is the perfect sweet treat for yourself or to share with friends this holiday season!

Candy Cane Gummies

Spread the holiday cheer with HARIBO's Candy Cane Gummies! The perfect stocking stuffer or on-the-go sweet treat, these Candy Cane-shaped gummies come in three colorful flavors: Sugar Plum, Candy Apple and Cheery Cherry.

Tasty Favorites

HARIBO ensures a sweet holiday for all with an extensive range of gummies, featuring timeless classics like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola, and Sour Goldbears, alongside newer innovations such as Berry Clouds. No matter what gummi is chosen, it'll be sure to put a smile on anyone's face this holiday season.

For more information about HARIBO of America, you can follow on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.haribo.com/en-us .

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

