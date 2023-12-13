Appointment is in strategic alignment with Momentus' increased focus on enhancing customer success and maximizing customer lifetime value.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, announced today the appointment of Jenn Keirnan in the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer. Keirnan most recently served as Executive Vice President, Professional Services and Support. In her new expanded role, Keirnan will ensure customers gain maximum value from their Momentus SaaS solutions. She will lead the development and implementation of customer-centric strategies, focusing on enhancing the customer's venue and event management journey, leveraging best practice insights and fostering long-term relationships.

Momentus Technologies names Jenn Keirnan as Chief Customer Officer. (PRNewswire)

During her time at Momentus, Keirnan has made a measurable impact in creating a customer-centric culture by implementing key strategies to improve every touchpoint in the customer journey. In her short tenure she has successfully leveraged customer data and analytics to derive actionable insights, leading to higher loyalty, retention rates, and ultimately, increased customer lifetime value. Most importantly, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategies and operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Keirnan is a proven advocate and champion for customer experience. Before joining Momentus, she held leadership positions in high-growth SaaS environments at Khoros and OpenSymmetry where she demonstrated success in leading professional services and technical support divisions. Keirnan's years of expertise in optimizing processes, mitigating risks and maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional customer experience are invaluable assets in this new role.

"At Momentus, our mission is clear – to empower our customers globally to create extraordinary moments," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "This appointment underscores our fierce commitment to our customers' successful journey with Momentus and is a critical step in ensuring every touchpoint with Momentus exceeds expectations. I'm confident under Jenn's continued leadership and strategic vision she will maintain our relentless focus on driving best-in-class customer experience and be instrumental in delivering our customer-centric approach."

"Momentus is built on a set of core values and a company culture that places a significant emphasis on the success of its customers," said Keirnan. "I'm thrilled to be building on that culture to enable a successful outcome for all customers at Momentus."

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

email: info@gomomentus.com

Momentus Logo JPG Digital (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentus Technologies