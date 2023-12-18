Biorithm Secures $3.5 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Maternal Care Worldwide

New funds to fortify US market entry and growth strategy, as well as advance breakthrough research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biorithm, a global women's health medtech, has closed $3.5 million in Series A funding, co-led by Adaptive Capital Partners and SEEDS Capital. With a homegrown spirit and a global vision, Biorithm is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for personalized connected maternity care. The funding will fuel Biorithm's expansion in Southeast Asia and the United States. It also will assist the company in advancing Femom, a comprehensive obstetric remote monitoring solution, and completing clinical studies to support a 510(K) premarket submission to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Complications from childbirth result in mortality for 800 women every day . Biorithm is committed to ending preventable pregnancy complications by pioneering new standards of care through protocol-based remote monitoring of maternal and fetal biometrics. Biorithm's Femom is patient-friendly technology that facilitates patient monitoring, accessible personalized guidance, and seamless integration of predictive analytics that help clinicians to identify early signs of complication.

Julian Robinson, Chairman of Biorithm Medical Advisory Board, highlighted the significance of this technology, that will offer enhanced accessibility and improved healthcare outcomes. He further emphasized, "Biorithm will enhance care, minimize inconvenience, and reduce cost for patients and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the clinical health care provider. Above all, it will improve medical outcomes for mothers and their babies."

With headquarters in Singapore and Massachusetts, Biorithm aims to strengthen the women's health ecosystem globally. Amrish Nair, Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for investor support, envisioning a future where every expectant mother has proactive and connected healthcare. The funding from new investor Adaptive Capital Partners and existing investor SEEDS Capital reaffirms their recognition of Biorithm's pivotal role in reshaping women's healthcare through innovative technology.

"We are truly heartened to have the support of our new and existing investors. We feel a deep commitment to improving the health of expectant mothers and putting an end to preventable complications. There is a collapse of maternal care driven by socio-economic factors and limitation of current monitoring technologies in many regions across the world, and we are hard at work to solve this problem in partnership with others. The investment we have received is a testament to our mission at Biorithm, and a future where every expectant mother has access to healthcare that is not only proactive but profoundly connected to her unique journey," Amrish Nair, Founder and CEO, Biorithm.

Having successfully completed clinical trials with healthcare institutions in Singapore and the United Kingdom, Biorithm will be expanding its clinical trial footprint to more priority markets. Biorithm is also channeling its incoming funding into further research that demonstrates how remote care can be most effectively deployed. In its aim to strengthen the overall women's health ecosystem, Biorithm will chart out and foster key partnerships with various stakeholders globally to improve maternal and baby health through data, personalized and accessible care.

"Building a system of connected medical care is crucial to help clinicians predict, diagnose, and formulate calculated decisions on early intervention to prevent complications and devise treatments. We are excited with our investment into Biorithm as the company is focused on creating measurable and actionable value in maternal health, integrating this system across all touchpoints to ensure safety throughout the pregnancy journey," said Shi Ying, Founder & Managing Partner, Adaptive Capital Partners

Tan Kaixin, General Manager, SEEDS Capital added, "By leveraging technology to enable remote monitoring, Biorithm's offering provides enhanced access to quality care for expectant mothers. We are excited to continue backing Biorithm as they accelerate their commercialization in the US and support their vision of revolutionizing the global maternal health market. Investments in MedTech startups like Biorithm will propel the healthcare ecosystem to new heights."

About Biorithm

Biorithm envisions a world with better access to maternal care and improved outcomes for mother and child. To achieve this, Biorithm has developed a remote maternal-fetal care platform with novel intellectual property in device and algorithms. Having grown from academia, Biorithm is now present globally, working with clinical partners to deliver better care for mothers and babies. For more information, visit https://www.bio-rithm.com

About SEEDS Capital

As the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, SEEDS Capital catalyses smart investments into innovative Singapore-based early-stage startups with strong intellectual content and global market potential. We adopt a co-investment model, working hand in hand with institutional investors from around the world. Leveraging our collective expertise and networks, we help startups commercialise, realise their business development plans, and expand globally. We focus our investments into emerging and strategic sectors aligned with national priorities, including Manufacturing, Trade & Connectivity, Human Health & Potential, Urban Solutions & Sustainability, and Smart Nation & Digital Economy.

About Adaptive Capital Partners

Adaptive Capital Partners is a Singapore based, early-stage technology focused venture capital firm. Adaptive invests in high conviction and disruptive technology startups with a predominant focus in HealthTech and MedTech while working with founders in many of their defining challenges with the team's deep experience as an operator and research background.

