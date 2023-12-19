Go Bowling, PEPSI® and NFL Legend, DeMarcus Ware, Kickoff Super Bowl LVIII Weekend with Super Bowl Bowling Classic to Support the NFL Foundation

Football fans in town for the Super Bowl can strike down some pins with Ware, current NFL players, and fellow NFL Legends to benefit community football players nationwide

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII weekend in Las Vegas, football fans will have the opportunity to bowl with current NFL players and NFL Legends to support community football players across the country at the Super Bowl Bowling Classic sponsored by Pepsi®.

The event will pair fans with current NFL players and NFL Legends for an afternoon of knocking down pins in support of the NFL Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. Hosting this year's event is NFL Legend and Super Bowl champion, DeMarcus Ware.

"Since retiring from the NFL, I've enjoyed having more time to connect with fans – whether it's serving in the community, or having more time to bowl with the family. Even my NFL teammates and I cherished our monthly bowling outings, and now I get to dust off my skills this February," said DeMarcus Ware. "That's why partnering with Go Bowling and Pepsi for the Super Bowl Bowling Classic will be so great! I can be competitive again while hanging out with fans who are as excited for this year's Super Bowl as I am. Big thanks to Go Bowling and Pepsi for inviting me to host!"

"Go Bowling connects communities through our passion for the sport – and there's no bigger and better time to bring the sports community together than the Super Bowl," said Frank DeSocio, Executive Director of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) co-managers of GoBowling.com. "We're proud that the Super Bowl Bowling Classic will support the NFL Foundation, which shares our passion for expanding the love of sport through community engagement. Whether attendees are bowling beginners or strikers, all are welcome to join us and show the pro athletes what they got!"

The Super Bowl Bowling Classic will take place on Friday, February 9, 2024, at the South Point Bowling Center (9777 S Las Vegas Blvd) at 12:00 PM local time. The Entry fee is $350 per bowler, with proceeds benefitting the NFL Foundation. Each bowler will receive a commemorative Super Bowl LVIII bowling ball, pin and jersey, and a buffet meal along with Pepsi-Cola® soft drinks, beer, or wine. Bowlers may also bring a guest for a $100 donation fee which includes the buffet and beverages. Go to PepsiBowlingClassic.com to register.

About GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 2,000+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides its over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. Celebrating 50 years, the NFL Foundation has become one of the leading philanthropic entities in America, contributing to NFL team communities, national and international disaster relief efforts, and societal issues. The league is utilizing this anniversary to amplify the impact of NFL Philanthropy and the progress made by our nonprofit entities. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

