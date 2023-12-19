North Memorial Health Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Boost Efficiency

Leading health system and services provider consolidates finance, supply chain, and HR processes in the cloud to help reduce costs and enhance the employee and patient experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Memorial Health has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its mission of helping patients achieve their best health. With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to unify and streamline finance, supply chain, and HR processes to help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and patient experience.

North Memorial Health, a leading health system and services provider, offers high-quality, low-cost healthcare to the Twin Cities metro area through two hospitals, 26 specialty and primary care clinics, urgent and emergency care, and medical transportation services. To drive efficiency and deliver a more connected healthcare experience, North Memorial Health decided to replace its 14 different business systems with a single integrated cloud suite of applications. After careful evaluation, North Memorial Health selected Oracle Fusion Applications to help eliminate manual processes, improve the speed and accuracy of business operations, and give its staff the insights and time needed to look at healthcare differently.

"Our previous systems were complex and costly to maintain, created more work for employees, and made it difficult to gain an accurate view of the business," said Brad Newton, chief information officer, North Memorial Health. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to consolidate business processes in the cloud to reduce costs, improve business insights, increase automation, and enhance the employee experience. As a result, Oracle will help us look at healthcare differently by enabling our frontline and back-office staff to focus their time on what's most important – our patients."

North Memorial Health will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated platform. With quarterly update cycles, Oracle Fusion Applications will also give the North Memorial Health team access to continuous innovation as new features are added every 90 days.

"Healthcare workers operate in a fast-paced and stressful environment. The last thing they should worry about is navigating complex business applications," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to leverage embedded automation and AI capabilities to support efficiency and empower employees to deliver the highest quality of care to patients."

