Shandong College of Economics and Business Organizes "Intelligent Finance" Event and Wins First Prize

WEIFANG, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 16th Shandong Vocational Colleges Skill Competition held the "Intelligent Finance" event for the higher vocational education group at Shandong College of Economics and Business. The competition, organized by the Education Department and the Industry and Information Technology Department of Shandong Province, was hosted by Shandong College of Economics and Business. It attracted participants from 36 vocational colleges across the province. Following intense competition, the team from Shandong College of Economics and Business was awarded the first prize.

The "Intelligent Finance" event is designed to align with the business reform and innovation needs of financial enterprises. Its goal is to enhance the operational capabilities of higher vocational education graduates in the field of finance, strengthen students' core competitiveness in the job market, showcase the achievements of reform in higher vocational education for financial majors, and lead the high-quality development of financial vocational education.

Shandong College of Economics and Business, rooted in industry and serving its region, strategically develops distinctive majors based on the characteristics of finance and trade. It serves as a model to drive the coordinated development of other majors, boasting two high-level major groups in Shandong Province: Intelligent Accounting and Finance, and Modern Business Circulation in Rural Areas. In recent years, the college has precisely aligned itself with the needs of industrial upgrading, industry development, and the comprehensive growth of students. Adhering to the competition philosophy of "Promoting Reform, Education, Practice, and Learning through Competitions," the college has successfully integrated industrial demands with teaching needs. It has focused on aligning occupational skill competitions with the construction of professional courses, training bases, and faculty development. This approach aims to enhance the quality of talent cultivation in the finance and trade majors by promoting the adoption of new technologies and skills.

