DexKo Global Agrees To Acquire Toptron Elektronik

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo"), a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, related components, and hydraulic brake applications, is pleased to announce that its business unit AL-KO Vehicle Technology ("AL-KO") has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Toptron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG ("Toptron").

DexKo is a leading global manufacturer of highly-engineered running gear. (PRNewsfoto/DexKo Global Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The German company is specialized in developing, designing and distributing customized electronic components for caravans and motorhomes. This strategic acquisition will expand AL-KO's product portfolio with a sophisticated range of electronic systems for caravanning applications and will allow DexKo to continue the group's future-proof growth trajectory.

Toptron is located in Menden, North Rhine-Westphalia/Germany. Since 1995, the company has been supplying customized on-board electronic systems and components such as control panels, power distribution devices, lighting control systems, probes and sensors. Many renowned manufacturers trust Toptron's innovation capabilities and have been maintaining long-term relationships with the company.

"We look forward to uniting the strengths of the Toptron team with those of DexKo. We are pleased to invest in AL-KO's continued growth in the electronics segment," stated Fred Bentley, Chief Executive Officer of DexKo.

"We will integrate Toptron into our AL-KO Vehicle Technology Electronics business to broaden our product offering and our geographical coverage. Also, we want to build seamlessly on Toptron's position as preferred development partner for their valued customers," said Harald Hiller, President and CEO at AL-KO.

"We are very happy now that Toptron will become a part of AL-KO and DexKo. The synergies we create, will offer great opportunities for the future. Finding a strong and reliable partner has been very important to me," commented Managing Director Wilhelm Cramer, who will support the transition period until he will retire from the business.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group is a swiftly growing global technology group and a business unit of DexKo Global. With high-quality chassis and suspension components for trailers, leisure and commercial vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles, the group represents the best in functionality and comfort as well as innovations to ensure greater driving safety. Founded in 1931 the group today has around 3,500 employees at more than 40 locations worldwide. The company includes the 17 international brands AL-KO, Aguti, Bankside Patterson, Bradley, Brink, CBE, cmtrailer parts, De Haan, E&P Hydraulics, Fluid-Press, G&S Chassis, Hume, Nordelettronica, Preston Chassis, SAFIM, SAWIKO and Winterhoff. Find out more at www.alko-tech.com.

DexKo Global Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality chassis technology, chassis assemblies, accessories and hydraulic brake components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded 2016 through the merger of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan/USA, the company employs around 7,000 people in more than 100 production facilities and distribution centres. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

