PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a meaningful shareholder in Smurfit Kappa Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company regarding strategic alternatives to its potential acquisition of Westrock Company, including a potential combination with International Paper. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media or investor enquiries, please contact skg@primestonecapital.com, +44 20 7072 3150

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primestone-capital--letter-to-the-board-of-directors-of-smurfit-kappa-group-plc-302020523.html

SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.