Echo Global Logistics Launches New Website with Instant Quoting, Updated Branding, and More

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has launched its updated website, www.echo.com, which includes modernized branding to further highlight its technology leadership. In addition, it features an instant quoting tool on the homepage which leverages the latest in advanced API programming to find the best carrier based on speed, timing, cost, and expertise to meet their client's shipping needs.

"Our tech-enabled solutions, supported by our logistics experts, coupled with our updated branding, continue to position Echo as a leader in the marketplace," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "I'm excited to see the ongoing evolution of the company that has simplified transportation for our shippers and carrier partners for the last 18 years."

"Expanding our online offering for shippers by adding instant quoting to our website is another way we are meeting our clients where they are at," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our new site allows us to continue to lead the industry in innovative technology which helps our clients and carrier partners manage transportation smoothly."

"Our updated website features our new tech-forward branding and hosts resources to help our clients and carriers better manage their transportation," said Christopher Clemmensen, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The expanded navigation makes it easier to find information and the enhanced resource center, which includes important industry educational resources as well as relevant news updates, helps our clients, carriers, and industry professionals stay in the know every step of the way."

Echo's resource center offers supply chain news, industry expertise, and additional information regarding freight services. All in one location, users can stay up to date on Echo in the news, access professional insight through expert-written blog posts, and read press releases.

With Echo's instant quoting tool, clients can easily find the best shipping option for their freight by submitting minimal information to get a quote. This advanced, automated tool determines carrier options and allows users to choose their preferred option and then submit their information for an Echo representative to finalize the shipment and stay beside them throughout the entire process.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

