Hartford HealthCare's Rocky Hill Surgery Center earns The Leapfrog Group's Prestigious "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" Award for Clinical Quality and Patient Safety

AVON, Conn., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, has announced that Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, CT, has been named to The Leapfrog Group's prestigious "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" list. This award is in recognition for the ambulatory surgery center's clinical outcomes and processes that protect patients from harm and preventable medical errors. Only 27 ambulatory surgery centers in the nation were named to the list this year.

Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center opened in 2019 in partnership with Hartford HealthCare, CSA and 13 local surgeons who specialize in ophthalmology surgery including cataracts, glaucoma and advanced retinal procedures. Every one of Hartford HealthCare's seven acute care hospitals earned an "A" rating from Leapfrog for safety in the most recent 2023 rankings. "We celebrate the meaningful progress HHC and our partners at the Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center have made to transform care and advance access, affordability, equity, and excellence for the patients and communities we serve," said Karen Goyette, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for Hartford HealthCare.

"Congratulations to Rocky Hill Surgery Center for being awarded one of the top 2023 ASCs in the U.S.! The entire team greatly deserve this recognition for our commitment to patient safety and outcomes." said Geoffrey Emerick, MD, the center's Medical Director.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety. The "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" award is based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care including staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, practices for safer surgery and error prevention. "This recognition is one of the toughest awards in the industry to earn. ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety and their community," Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Facility administrator Lorie Duzan has been with the Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center since the facility opened. "Our surgeons and staff are the front-line champions who create a center focused on patient safety," she said. "Their investment in fostering a culture of high reliability, transparency and excellence sets the tone for the entire team and translates into our daily operational performance."

About Hartford HealthCare

With 37,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare's unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity, and excellence. Its care-delivery system, with more than 500 locations serving 185 towns and cities includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. HHC continues to receive national recognition for providing best-in-class quality and safety for all patients. Recently, Hartford HealthCare earned a perfect "A" grade for safety from Leapfrog at every HHC hospital, an accomplishment no other health system in the Northeast achieved. Visit Hartford HealthCare at HartfordHealthCare.org

About CSA

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about Rocky Hill Surgery Center or other CSA award winning ASCs, please visit CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care, so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit leapfroggroup.org

