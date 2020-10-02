Those Who Inspire - Judge Ada Brown is a people’s advocate and servant leader

Sponsored - Meet the Honorable Ada E. Brown, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas, people’s advocate, and servant leader. In 2013, Judge Brown was appointed to the Fifth Court of Appeals of Texas. There, she was the highest rated justice on her appellate court in four of the five areas of evaluation in a 2019 Dallas Bar poll. Brown is following God’s path and a long family history by serving in the Law.

“I believe God gives us each a little special talent…do that with excellence and make your tribe proud.” - Judge Ada Brown

#InspireWhatsNext

Learn more: https://www.choctawnation.com/InspireStories