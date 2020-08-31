Those Who Inspire - Local nurse perseveres through personal hardships and now helps others

Sponsored - Growing up, Amber Wolf says she didn’t have the best home life. After her parents divorced, Amber and her family found themselves living on the streets of Dallas. Amber used her “grit” to persevere. She now works as a nurse, helping others, and giving back to her community.

“It’s going to take a lot of work. You have to keep your goal in focus, and you have to remember why you’re doing it.” - Amber Wolf

“You’re in charge of your life, of who you can be and who you want to be.” - Amber Wolf

