Sponsored - Sydney Youngblood grew up in a rural community lacking the resources needed to achieve her dream of playing golf collegiately. With hard work and support from the Choctaw Nation, she was able to overcome obstacles and negativity from others to accomplish her goal. Now, thanks to her family, her faith, and the support she received she’s realized her dream as she attends Oklahoma University.

